"You can't let this game carryover to tomorrow," Auburn pitching coach Steve Smith told the Auburn Network. "Hitting is contagious and it got going for them today. They'll certainly walk out there tomorrow offensively with some confidence, and I think the first inning tomorrow is a big inning for us to go out there and get a stop early on in the ballgame."

The two teams will play the rubber game of the series Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

A day after rallying from a 5-0 deficit to win 6-5, No. 12 Auburn fell behind by five runs in the first and never threatened in a 15-2 loss to No. 2 Mississippi State Saturday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field.

There was no comeback in game two, not even close.

The Tigers fall to 20-3 overall and 4-1 in the SEC, ending their 15-game winning streak. The Bulldogs improve to 21-3 and 3-2.

Mississippi State totaled 20 hits off five Auburn pitchers. Starter Carson Skipper (3-1) couldn’t get out of the first inning allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits, two walks and two errors to take the loss. He threw 35 pitches as MSU batted around.

Brooks Fuller kept MSU in check allowing one run on four hits over 3.2 innings. Peyton Glavine allowed a run on three hits in 1.2 innings, Ryan Watson five runs on four hits and two walks in 1.0 inning and Richard Fitts three runs on four hits in 1.0 inning.

MSU starter JT Ginn (6-0) allowed two runs on three hits in 7.0 innings to remain undefeated on the season. The freshman right-hander, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round (No. 30 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft, struck out six and issued just one walk on 87 pitches.

AU scored a run in the second as Conor Davis led off with an infield single, moved to third base on a double by Ryan Bliss and scored on an RBI groundout by Judd Ward. AU added another in the eighth as Ward led off with a single, moved to third on a Matt Scheffler double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Steven Williams.

Sunday’s starters will be AU junior left-hander Elliott Anderson (4-0, 0.46) vs. MSU junior right-hander Keegan James (2-1, 2.89). It will be the first career-start for Anderson, who has made 47 career appearances out of the bullpen.