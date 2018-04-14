The Tigers have lost six of their last seven conference games and scored more than three runs in only one of those contests.

Mississippi State beat the Tigers 7-2 to even the three-game series and set up a rubber game Sunday at 1 p.m. CT. Auburn falls to 24-12 overall and 5-9 in the SEC while the Bulldogs improve to 19-17 and 5-9.

AUBURN | After a brief respite Friday, No. 21 Auburn returned to its conference struggles Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park.

“We have to look at what we’re doing with all of our starters, not just on the mound but in the field,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I think we’re past, our team, of being put back together and we’re really looking each other in the eye pretty good and making sure we’re ready to go.”

Auburn starter Davis Daniel (2-3) took the loss allowing six runs on seven hits in 3.0 innings. After beginning the game with two scoreless innings and retiring the first two batters of the third, the Bulldogs struck for five runs on five hits and a walk.

Daniel has allowed 11 runs in his last 6.1 innings pitched, which includes three appearances in the last seven days. His ERA has risen from 3.34 to 5.35.

Auburn managed just five hits on the day including just one the final six innings, after totaling four in a 2-1 win over MSU. The Tigers are currently batting .195 in 14 conference games.

“Ethan Small threw great. I’m sure that’s the longest outing of his season,” Thompson said. “Each day I’m having to compliment the other starting pitcher, I think too much to the point of we have to have a better plan of attack against a starter to get to the bullpen quicker.”

Auburn got both of its runs in the third on two-out RBI singles by Steven Williams and Edouard Julien. Andrew Mitchell held MSU to a run on four hits in 5.0 innings out of the bullpen. Elliott Anderson pitched a scoreless ninth.

Sunday’s game will air on SECN+ and WatchESPN.