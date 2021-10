T.D. Moultry received some good news Friday.

The senior defensive end has gotten official word that he'll be able play in Auburn's game against Texas A&M on Nov. 6. Moultry has missed the past three games due to an eligibility snag, but the NCAA ruled that he may return after a four-game hiatus.

Moultry has tallied 23 total tackles in four games this season working both as an end and outside linebacker. He has six tackles for loss.