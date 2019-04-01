AUBURN | Maybe it wasn’t fair, the high expectations put on T.D. Moultry last year. After backing up Jeff Holland as a true freshman in 2017, many expected Moultry to step right into those shoes last fall and become Auburn’s next standout edge rusher. It didn’t happen. Moultry finished with just 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks as Nick Coe emerged as the Tigers’ top pass rusher. But the thing is, Moultry had those same expectations for himself.

“I did. I did (get down on myself),” Moultry said, “because it was something I had to adapt to, get used to playing. I feel comfortable that this will be the year I break out with it.”

Moultry works against OT Jack Driscoll in Saturday's scrimmage. Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics

There are good reasons for Moultry’s confidence. He’s off to a strong start this spring, spending a lot of time with the first-team at Buck linebacker. He had two sacks in Saturday’s scrimmage. Gus Malzahn credited Moultry’s increased maturity and his approach on and off the field for the improvement. “He was still a young guy that wasn’t overly experienced,” said Malzahn of Moultry’s play last season. “Sometimes, it just takes a little bit, an offseason, and all of a sudden you look up and you’re one of the older guys. Sometimes it does wonders for them.” Moultry has added some weight, he’s up to 247, more than 20 pounds heavier than when he arrived, and is working hard this spring to improve his get-off, his hands and keeping his head up. Before every snap he says to himself “hands up, head up, hat hands." “Fly to the ball, working on my hands and getting off from when I’m getting held,” Moultry said. “My effort. I had one loaf. I made sure there’s not going to be one more today because guys need to know we’re not doing that here. We’ve got a standard here and it’s going to be held to that no matter what.”