AUBURN | Chad Morris has been in Auburn less than a week and can’t seem to get away from Bo Nix. He sees the freshman quarterback at practice, he’s in the film room with him and when he goes to his office, there’s Nix again. And Morris absolutely loves it.

“He can’t get enough film work with me, he can’t come in the office enough. He’s picking my brain and wanting to know what I see,” Morris said. “That’s exciting because you know you have a quarterback that wants to be elite and is going to do what it takes to be elite.”

Nix led Auburn to a 48-45 win over Alabama in his first Iron Bowl. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

Morris knows what it takes to develop elite quarterbacks. Tajh Boyd was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2012 under Morris’ tutelage and he recruited, signed and coached two-time Heisman Trophy finalist Deshaun Watson as a freshman. At SMU, Ben Hicks threw for 3,569 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2017. Even two of his high school quarterbacks in Stephenville, Texas — the late Jevan Snead and Garrett Gilbert — became top-tier recruits and eventual Texas signees. “His track record of quarterbacks is really encouraging. I just feel really honored to be a part of that list,” said Nix, who was named SEC Freshman of the Year after accounting for 2,637 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns this fall. “I'll just continue to learn things about him, learn how he does things — because every coach will do things differently. So I'll just continue to learn him, and he'll continue to learn me. Hopefully we can be a great team.” Morris looks for one very important characteristic when recruiting quarterbacks, and believes Nix already possesses plenty of it. “There’s one thing that stands in mind is they’re winners,” Morris said. “They’re winners on the field, they’re winners off the field. They come from winners. Their parents are winners. One of our quarterbacks that we had in the past had a mom and she had three jobs. She’s a winner. “When you look at Bo, he’s a winner. That’s all he knows. He comes from a winning family. Being able to observe him on the other side of the field this year and watching his skillset and watching him develop this year from game one to when we played him, you just saw progress each week.”