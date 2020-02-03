AUBURN | Auburn had dozens of underclassmen on campus Saturday and Sunday, the last two days before the February dead period begins. Among the large group were quarterback Will Crowder, 2022 quarterback Jacurri Brown, who received an offer from Auburn, and defensive end Keeshawn Silver and offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild, both of whom already had an Auburn offer.

Here’s what each had to say about his visit, where Auburn stands and more.

On his first visit to Auburn... "I’m very impressed with Auburn. I like the campus, the coaches, the people around. There’s not a whole lot of distractions." On new OL coach Jack Bicknell Jr. ... "I like Coach Bicknell. He seems like a really genuine person, just a really good guy." On his top schools... "South Carolina, Auburn, Tennessee and North Carolina are really some of my top schools." If he'll return to Auburn... "I’ll be back in the spring. I might do some official visits before the season, some middle of the season."



On Auburn... "I like Auburn. It’s nice here. I like the atmosphere. It’s something different. Being from out of state, it’s different facilities, different culture and different people." On Rodney Garner... "I like Coach Garner. He’s a cool dude. There is a lot about him that I like. I just have to build a relationship with him." On his top schools... "I’m going to drop a top list Feb. 21, maybe like 12. Auburn will make it. I’ll definitely be back, probably for an official."

On new OC/QB coach Chad Morris... "I spent some real quality time with him. I got to see, spend time with him and see what he’s going to bring to the offense. We met at Arkansas and haven’t missed a beat since he got here. He really likes my game and we’re really building a relationship." On what an offer from Auburn would mean... "It would be really big. I know a lot of people and family at Auburn."

