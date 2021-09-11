More on their plate for ASU

“We didn't have a ton of mental mistakes on either side of the ball. And we've got a few other things to clean up, but I thought guys came into that game prepared,” said Harsin. “Now this week, there's more now that is on their plate as far as their preparation goes, and that will continue as the season goes on: you get more games, more film to watch.

He wants more from his team this Saturday as Alabama State visits Jordan-Hare Stadium.

AUBURN | Bryan Harsin got most of what he wanted out of No. 25 Auburn in last Saturday’s 60-10 win over Akron.

“And so now we're going to see how this starts to mount for some players and how their preparation habits must improve so they can handle the week of prep going into the game so that when they get an opportunity to play they're able to go execute and know their assignments.”

One area that can continue to improve is the offensive line. The unit got off to an excellent start not giving up a sack and allowing Bo Nix to complete a school-record 20 of 22 passes against the Zips. AU also rushed for 297 yards and averaged 9.9 yards per carry.

But right tackle Brodarious Hamm said communication issues are still a concern, especially with next week’s game at Penn State.

“It’s cleaning up things that we need to clean up. Nothing is perfect. There’s always something we can work on. Just keep a level head,” said Hamm.

Saturday will be about more than football. It will represent the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and Auburn will honor the victims with a Hometown Heroes salute and a 9/11 Remembrance.

“We definitely try to embrace it and remember those that were in that. It’s bigger than football,” said Hamm. “Last year we did something with the patch, something very special. We try to not forget those that were lost in 9/11.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.