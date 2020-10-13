AuburnSports - More injured players returning

"As a matter of fact, I expect all of our guys to be out there back at practice other than K.J. Britt," Malzahn said. "We’ll see what that means as far as how they progress during the week, but it’ll be good just to have them back on the practice field."

A muddy injury situation is finally starting to improve for the Tigers going into Week 4 of a 10-game SEC-only season.

AUBURN | Jaylin Simpson and Big Kat Bryant returned to practice Sunday. Gus Malzahn expects most of the rest of Auburn’s injured players back for Tuesday afternoon’s workout.

Bryant, a first-team All-SEC defensive end, and Simpson, the SEC Freshman of the Week following his first-career start at cornerback in the opener, should both bring immediate help to a defense that ranks eighth in the conference allowing 355.4 yards per game.

The secondary could be further boosted by the return of backup safety Jordyn Peters, who is also the leader of AU’s special teams, and junior college transfer Marco Domio, who was competing for the starting cornerback spot in camp before suffering an undisclosed injury.

With the secondary ranks so thin against Arkansas last Saturday, starting safeties Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday and staring corners Roger McCreary and Nehemiah Pritchett were forced to play all 77 snaps. The Razorbacks piled up 293 of their 318 passing yards the final three quarters of AU’s 30-28 win.

"If we have our guys healthy, we do feel like we’ve got quality depth (in the secondary)," Malzahn said. "We’ve got to disrupt the quarterback more and that will help them with that, too. Hopefully we’ll get our guys back healthy."

On the other side of the ball, offensive tackle Austin Troxell, who was poised to step in as a starter against Arkansas, is expected back after suffering an injury during practice last week.

"Trox is really coming on, and he was in a real good position before he got banged up, I think on Wednesday," Malzahn said. "So (Brandon) Council hadn't played any reps at right tackle, so from Wednesday late in practice to Thursday that was his reps that he got. Then of course Brodarious (Hamm) was able to go, and that really helped. We played KJ and Tashawn (Manning) at guard, you know, along with Council, too.

"That ability to have a week of practice when you've got five guys in the best positions that they can be and you start working on that continuity, that's so critical."

Running back Shaun Shivers, who started the opener against Kentucky, and wide receiver Eli Stove, who was injured early in the loss at Georgia in Week 2, could also return this week.

Britt, a first-team All-SEC linebacker, is out for an extended time after undergoing thumb surgery Friday. Tight end Brandon Frazier is not expected back for at least another week.

No. 15 Auburn plays at South Carolina Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.