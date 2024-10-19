More and more critical failures

AUBURN | It’s a broken record. Auburn’s inability to execute in critical moments reared its ugly head again in Saturday's 21-17 loss at No. 19 Missouri as it has over and over again this season. “Obviously another disappointing day and bitter to know we're not able to get across the finish line against another top 20 team,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. Give Missouri credit for not folding and continue to battle. Our kids fought hard.

Mizzou receiver Theo Wease breaks free for a big gain against Sylvester Smith. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today images)

“We're not making enough plays. We’re not making enough right calls at times to win these close games right now obviously, and it's disappointing for the Auburn family. Disappointing for our administration, for our team, for our kids, our coaches. It's a difficult year where it seems nothing is going quite our way when you need it to.” There were so many examples but one that really stands out is a 13-play, 63-yard drive in the third quarter in which the Tigers came away without any points. Auburn built up a ton of momentum in the third quarter scoring touchdowns on a 47-yard pass from Payton Thorne to Cam Coleman and a muffed punt that was recovered in the end zone by Antonio Kite. Leading 17-6, AU drove down the field and had a first down on the UM 10-yard line with 2:17 left in the third after a 15-yard pass from Thorne to Malcolm Simmons. On the next play, Thorne lofted a pass into the corner of the end zone that went through the hands of Robert Lewis for a would-be touchdown. On second down, Thorne was sacked for a 12-yard loss before getting most of that back on a 10-yard pass to Jarquez Hunter on third down. On 4th and 12, Towns McGough’s 30-yard field goal attempt went wide left, his second miss from 30 or less yards in the last three games. “I thought the fade ball was a really good ball and we got to make those plays and score,” said Freeze. “We got to make those field goals or just to keep our momentum but we seem to not make the right call as coaches or the right play from time to time in critical moments still. And that's kind of been the story of the whole year.”