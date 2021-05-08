AuburnSports - Moore walks it off in the 9th

“It just felt really good to do something that big for the team.”

“It feels awesome to have one finally fall our way. It’s huge for us,” said Moore, who was 0 of 7 in the first two games of the series. “I kind of struggled the past two games. Coming out there and sticking to my approach and getting my foot down and putting a good swing on the ball. From there, whatever happens, happens.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Moore drove a single into left field to score Ryan Bliss from third base and give Auburn a 2-1 walk-off win over LSU.

AUBURN | LSU’s Tre’ Morgan started it with a home run on the third pitch of the game, but Auburn’s Brody Moore ended it on the final pitch.

Auburn improves to 20-23 overall and 6-18 in the SEC, salvaging a game in the series after dropping the first two. AU is now 3-8 in one-run conference games.

“We wound up getting one today. We don’t take that lightly. It’s huge,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson.

Morgan’s home run was the only hit allowed by Richard Fitts, who had his best start of the season. The junior right-hander allowed one run in 6.0 innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.

“It really just meant a lot because I know my teammates have been behind my back the whole time. They’ve been encouraging me,” said Fitts. “I had Bliss and Brody come up to me before the game and they let me know they have my back, and that’s kinda what locked me in.”

Fitts came into the outing with an 0-3 record and 8.20 ERA.

“Best outing of the year for Richard,” Thompson said. “Thought that was huge. His foot started bothering him a little bit in the fifth. It’s the biggest workload he’s had in a long time. He was kinda just left with the breaking ball in the sixth and got the job done.”

Carson Swilling gave up a hit and two walks in 0.2 innings but Carson Skipper (2-1) came in to get AU out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and pitch a scoreless eighth and ninth to earn the win.

Auburn had six hits in the game including two by Bliss, who led off the ninth with an infield single, and two by Moore. Judd Ward was 1 of 3 with a solo home run in the third that tied the game 1-1.

“A great bounce back from game one when he had trouble finding the strike zone,” said Thompson of Skipper, who gave up three runs in 0.1 innings Thursday night. “He came in with bases loaded and two outs and got us out of that inning. No wiggle room today in a 1-1 ballgame.

“Brody Moore hadn’t seen pitches, poor at-bats, wound up getting two hits today and the game-winner. That’s a pretty good sign of resilience.”

LSU starter Ma’Khail Hilliard was outstanding, holding AU to a run on four hits in 7.1 innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

Auburn plays at Samford Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT. The Tigers return to SEC play next weekend with a three-game series against Texas A&M at Plainsman Park beginning Friday night at 6 p.m.