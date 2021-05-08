 AuburnSports - Moore walks it off in the 9th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-08 17:47:09 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Moore walks it off in the 9th

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor

AUBURN | LSU’s Tre’ Morgan started it with a home run on the third pitch of the game, but Auburn’s Brody Moore ended it on the final pitch.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Moore drove a single into left field to score Ryan Bliss from third base and give Auburn a 2-1 walk-off win over LSU.

“It feels awesome to have one finally fall our way. It’s huge for us,” said Moore, who was 0 of 7 in the first two games of the series. “I kind of struggled the past two games. Coming out there and sticking to my approach and getting my foot down and putting a good swing on the ball. From there, whatever happens, happens.

“It just felt really good to do something that big for the team.”

Moore is congratulated by his teammates after his walk-off RBI single.
Moore is congratulated by his teammates after his walk-off RBI single. (Shanna Lockwood/Auburn athletics)

Auburn improves to 20-23 overall and 6-18 in the SEC, salvaging a game in the series after dropping the first two. AU is now 3-8 in one-run conference games.

“We wound up getting one today. We don’t take that lightly. It’s huge,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson.

Morgan’s home run was the only hit allowed by Richard Fitts, who had his best start of the season. The junior right-hander allowed one run in 6.0 innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.

“It really just meant a lot because I know my teammates have been behind my back the whole time. They’ve been encouraging me,” said Fitts. “I had Bliss and Brody come up to me before the game and they let me know they have my back, and that’s kinda what locked me in.”

Fitts came into the outing with an 0-3 record and 8.20 ERA.

“Best outing of the year for Richard,” Thompson said. “Thought that was huge. His foot started bothering him a little bit in the fifth. It’s the biggest workload he’s had in a long time. He was kinda just left with the breaking ball in the sixth and got the job done.”

Carson Swilling gave up a hit and two walks in 0.2 innings but Carson Skipper (2-1) came in to get AU out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and pitch a scoreless eighth and ninth to earn the win.

Auburn had six hits in the game including two by Bliss, who led off the ninth with an infield single, and two by Moore. Judd Ward was 1 of 3 with a solo home run in the third that tied the game 1-1.

“A great bounce back from game one when he had trouble finding the strike zone,” said Thompson of Skipper, who gave up three runs in 0.1 innings Thursday night. “He came in with bases loaded and two outs and got us out of that inning. No wiggle room today in a 1-1 ballgame.

“Brody Moore hadn’t seen pitches, poor at-bats, wound up getting two hits today and the game-winner. That’s a pretty good sign of resilience.”

LSU starter Ma’Khail Hilliard was outstanding, holding AU to a run on four hits in 7.1 innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

Auburn plays at Samford Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT. The Tigers return to SEC play next weekend with a three-game series against Texas A&M at Plainsman Park beginning Friday night at 6 p.m.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvbW9vcmUtd2Fsa3MtaXQtb2ZmLWluLXRoZS05dGgiCiAgfSk7CiAg KGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVt ZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFn TmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9h ZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3 YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6 Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2Rl Lmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9z Y3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFy Y2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXVi dXJuLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbW9vcmUtd2Fsa3MtaXQtb2ZmLWlu LXRoZS05dGgmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAi IC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=