AuburnSports - Moore to be utilized as versatile player in year one

“He’s in the toughest position of any of the freshmen because I’m gonna try to play him at the three, which is a two and a three, and I might play him at the four, which is a four and a five,” Pearl said. “So as a freshman, he’s gotta know four positions. Every position but point guard. That’s really hard to do.”

While the official roster has Moore at power forward, Bruce Pearl is planning to utilize him as a two, three, four and five.

Originally from West Memphis, Arkansas, Moore was the No. 109 player in the class of 2020 and was named to the First Team All-State and was also named the Arkansas Player of the Year.

Moore helped lead his team to the 5A state championship earlier this year before it was canceled due to COVID-19, averaging 18.7 points and 16.3 rebounds in the playoffs.

Because of the difficult position he’s been thrust into, Pearl thinks this will make him into a more versatile and valuable player moving forward.

“But because he is versatile, it’s actually holding him back from any one positon but it’s going to ultimately make him more valuable and a better player,” Pearl said. “Productive around the basket, productive downhill, guard multiple positions, very valuable player.”

Since arriving at Auburn, Pearl said he’s been a “glue” trying to learn his position and role.

Even before he had arrived on campus, Pearl knew what Moore was capable of.

“Simply put, Chris is a beast.” Pearl said after Moore signed with the program. “He’s a guy I would like others to look out and say, ‘that’s the brand of Auburn basketball.’ He’s really skilled with the basketball for somebody his size. He’s able to create off the bounce with his ability to handle the rock. Defensively, he is a guy that can guard anybody on the floor.”

As for his size, Pearl thinks that while he’s a power forward, he could play as an SEC linebacker.

“Gus hasn’t seen him yet, in-person, but when Gus sees him I think he’s going to try to recruit him to be a defensive end or some sort of linebacker because he’s built just like those guys,” Pearl said. “He’s a tough kid.”



