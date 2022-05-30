Moore: Thompson 'best leader I've ever played for'
AUBURN | Butch Thompson says he doesn't tear up many times, but one of those occasions came on Sunday night when he found out that his Auburn team would be hosting a NCAA Regional. And, the coach stated, the first thought that came to his mind wasn't his success but everything that has gone into getting the Tigers back to that position.
"I think about every person, every ballplayer who's put on an Auburn uniform, I think about our fans stepping up to the plate," Thompson said. "These are opportunities to reward our players, alumni, fan base and everybody who cares about our program."
As Thompson pointed out to his players following the selection show, no Auburn team has been able to do a dogpile on their home mound since 1999, as the Tigers have lost in the previous two times they have hosted a regional. These reminders and all the guidance that Thompson provides make him so beloved by his players, with Brody Moore sharing his thoughts about his coach bluntly and simply.
"He's the best leader that I've ever played for," the shortstop said. "And as somebody that cares more about you than who you are as a baseball player and, for me, and I'm sure plenty of my teammates say the same thing, that's far more important."
It certainly feels that way when he speaks of his players. With the Harbert Recruiting Room full of players, coaches and supporters, all of the attention (and playful kidding) turned to the coach when an ESPN announcer called him "Butch Johnson" on national TV. The room erupted with laughter, and, never one to take himself too seriously, the coach welcomed the joshing, stating, "That'll keep a chip on your shoulder."
And, when joking time is over, the players respond to Thompson's coaching with all-out effort.
"These players will do anything you ask them to do," the coach said.
The Tigers are now trying to win a regional in Plainsman Park for the first in 22 years, and as Moore stated, they have the right coach in charge to help them do that.
"That's the man that I wanna play for," he said.