Moore: Thompson 'best leader I've ever played for'

AUBURN | Butch Thompson says he doesn't tear up many times, but one of those occasions came on Sunday night when he found out that his Auburn team would be hosting a NCAA Regional. And, the coach stated, the first thought that came to his mind wasn't his success but everything that has gone into getting the Tigers back to that position.

"I think about every person, every ballplayer who's put on an Auburn uniform, I think about our fans stepping up to the plate," Thompson said. "These are opportunities to reward our players, alumni, fan base and everybody who cares about our program."

As Thompson pointed out to his players following the selection show, no Auburn team has been able to do a dogpile on their home mound since 1999, as the Tigers have lost in the previous two times they have hosted a regional. These reminders and all the guidance that Thompson provides make him so beloved by his players, with Brody Moore sharing his thoughts about his coach bluntly and simply.