Moore savors friends, opportunity at AU

“Hearing it out of Coach Harsin’s mouth, you know? That was the most important thing I wanted to hear,” Moore said. “At LSU, I felt like I was the best receiver in the room, but I just never had the opportunity to show it on the field.”

Moore committed to Auburn during his official visit Saturday night. The defining moment arrived when Bryan Harsin told Moore that he views him as a No. 1 receiver for a team that needs a No. 1 receiver.

He’d hoped to earn that opportunity during his season-and-a-half at LSU, but it never materialized. Then he jumped in the portal and spent the past nine months training in relative anonymity. He knew the perfect situation would arise eventually.

Koy Moore just wants to be a No. 1 receiver.

Moore won’t feel like an outsider when he arrives on campus for good Wednesday. He played high school ball with safety Donovan Kaufman, with whom Moore has been training down in Kenner, La., during the past few months. Moore also has a good relationship with quarterback T.J. Finley, another former LSU player, and feels close with both receivers coach Ike Hilliard and director of football and recruiting relations Trovon Reed.

Hilliard and Reed both grew up in Louisiana only to find fame away from home — Hilliard at Florida and Reed, of course, at Auburn.

In fact, Hilliard’s path from Louisiana to Florida to the NFL as a player than as a coach really stood out to Moore as he pondered which SEC program made the most sense for him.

“I can’t wait to learn from (Hilliard),” Moore said. “He’s going to teach me things, get me prepared to get to that next level. He already knows what to do. He’s coached there”

Moore said he’s not bitter toward LSU and remains in contact with several of his former teammates. His disappointment stems solely from what Moore saw as a lack of opportunity at LSU.

He won’t forget it, though.

“I feel like it’s going to be a revenge tour,” Moore said.

The former four-star recruit has three years of eligibility remaining and has received full academic clearance.