AuburnSports - Monday's pick-six swings the tides in Auburn's victory

Just as Tennessee looked to take the lead with Auburn leading 13-10, Smoke Monday struck.

Jarrett Guarantano took the snap, found his man, but Monday read the throw like a book and jumped in front of it, returning it 100 yards for a pick-six.

“I knew he was one of those quarterbacks who loved to stare his receivers down,” Monday said. “I took it one way. He wasn’t doing a good job of looking us off tonight, so I tilted away and came back late, and it was right there.”

The 14-point swing was a turning point in the game for Auburn in its 30-17 victory over Tennessee.

“That changed the dynamics of the game,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “You know, Owen got a piece of him and hit the quarterback, and that helped. He got pressure on the quarterback and hit him, and then Smoke stepped in front. He got a good block there on the 20-yard line or 30-yard line, and he went house call with it. You know, that was really the key play of the game that changed the whole dynamics and gave us some breathing room and gave us some confidence.”



