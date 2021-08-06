Monday 'focused' on being a leader, not NIL

“I’m not really too big on NIL right now. I'm really trying to focus on helping my team be the best they can possibly be, and I feel like NIL is kind of – it's some distraction with pros and cons. I'm really just focused on helping my team."

That point was certainly made clear as he spoke with the media on Thursday following Auburn’s first practice of fall camp.

AUBURN | Smoke Monday isn’t concerned about what happens off the field with the new Name, Likeness and Image rule that was passed in early July. No, the senior safety’s eyes are completely narrowed on what he can do on the field and for his team this season as one of the leaders of the Tigers.

Those words must be music to the ears of new Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason who anointed Monday as one of the team leaders this offseason. Monday, who has taken the leadership role to heart, isn’t worried about the added pressure that comes with helping out the younger and less experienced players.

“Me personally, I thrive under pressure. So when all the pressure's on me, hey, that's when I feel like I'm at my best. So hey, put the pressure on me. I'm going to be that leader to take it there. It's just how I am."

The Atlanta native is part of a Tigers’ secondary that should be the strength of the defense with the return of Roger McCreary, Jaylin Simpson, Ladarius Tennison and Nehemiah Pritchett along with key additions in West Virginia transfer Dreshun Miller and Vanderbilt transfer Donovan Kaufman. All of the newcomers have already made a good impression on Monday.

“Yeah, we do have a lot of new guys. But I feel like the new guys have done a great job of grabbing the playbook and just getting to know the teammates so that we can trust them even more when we get on the field. I feel like all those guys are doing a great job with that.”

Monday did admit that it is a bit strange being the veteran in the locker room now.

“Time went by quickly for me. It feels like yesterday that I was just a freshman. Now I'm a senior, leading the defense. Man, it feels weird, because I had a lot of guys here when I first got here that taught me a lot. I didn't think I would be in this position so quickly. But by learning so much from the other guys who were here — that were older than me and taught me so much — it just feels good to be that older guy in the room.”

He’s not just a leader but a major producer on the field. As a junior last season, Monday recorded 73 total tackles (41 solo), 4.0 tackles for a loss and a sack while intercepting two passes, including returning one from end zone to end zone against Tennessee in a crucial moment in the Tigers’ victory.

Monday also recognizes that the younger players will be looking at him at all times for advice and how to handle things, saying it has affected how he acts.

“Man, I’ve changed a lot. There are a lot of things that I did as a freshman that I can't do now, because I know there are a lot of eyes on me now. A lot of guys are watching me. I've just got to make sure that I'm doing everything right, as much as I can. Everybody's not perfect, but I'm trying to be perfect.”

He has already earned the respect of Mason, who Monday says “sets the standard” for everyone, and doesn't want to let the coach's confidence in him diminish.

“When you've got a coach like that, it's easy to follow because, I mean, he's never going to let you slouch,” the safety said. “He's never going to let you just downplay yourself. He's going to teach you the right way to do it, and you've just got to go out and get it. He's going to be there every step of the way.

“It feels good that my coach has so much faith and trust in me to carry this defense. I feel like the only thing I can do is just make them proud at this point. He helped me every day with the playbook and things that I needed to learn that I hadn't learned yet. He helped me with a lot of different things. So my job is to basically keep listening to him, keep learning from him and just keep playing ball.”