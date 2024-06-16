Carde Smith arrived in Auburn on Friday hoping for an affirmation.

He received it fully.

The four-star offensive tackle this weekend made his first trip to Auburn since committing in April. He chose the Tigers for the way they treated him and his family throughout the recruiting process.

He found that same fondness and respect this time around, too.

"It helps me see that I made the right decision to come to Auburn," Smith said."It’s just the love around, you never have to worry about anything. They’ve got your back."

Perhaps the biggest story surrounding Auburn's Class of 2025 recruiting has been the group's massive collection of offensive linemen. Five already have committed — including another tackle, Broderick Shull, just last week.

Smith said he actually likes to see the Tigers loading up at his position.

"Better chance to get that ring," Smith said.

Smith said he'll visit USC next weekend and perhaps Mississippi State for a game during the fall. Florida State has been talking with him and pushing for a visit as well, but the effort probably will be for naught.

He left little room for interpretation when asked about his feelings toward Auburn.

"I’m locked," Smith said. "There ain’t no switching."