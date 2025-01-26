MK for the win

AUBURN | Miles Kelly was 0 of 5 from the floor in the first half missing his only 3-point attempt. He committed three fouls and had a turnover early in the second half. Then Auburn’s best long-range shooter heated up and made 2 of 3 3-pointers over the final six minutes including the game-winner with 30 seconds left.

Kelly hit the game-winner right in front of Auburn's bench. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

“As soon as it left my hands I knew it was good. Those are the moments that I live for,” said Kelly of the shot that gave the top-ranked Tigers a 53-51 win over No. 6 Tennessee at Neville Arena. Kelly only scored six points, but they were a big six points. He came off a screen to make AU’s second 3-pointer of the game with 6:09 left to put the Tigers up 43-40. Trailing 51-49, Johni Broome missed a contested shot at the rim, got his own rebound, and while falling out of bounds, passed it to Kelly in the left corner. Kelly released it immediately right in front of Auburn’s bench and it found the bottom of the net, giving Auburn a win in its first top 10 matchup at home in 66 years. “I had no doubt it was going in. Absolutely no doubt, and neither did anybody in this building, neither did any of his teammates,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl.