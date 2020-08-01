AuburnSports - Missouri DE commits to Auburn

Missouri DE commits to Auburn
Auburn has picked up a commitment from one of its top strongside defensive end targets.
Tobechi Okoli, who is from Lincoln College Prep in Kansas City, Mo., announced his commitment to Auburn Saturday morning.
Okoli chose Auburn over offers from Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas State, Kentucky, Georgia and Michigan, among others.
Okoli has not visited Auburn, but felt comfortable enough to commit. He’s developed a strong bond with Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner since Auburn offered in May.
Okoli is Auburn’s 11th commitment in the 2021 class and first strongside end. He’s also the fourth commitment not from the Southeast, joining tight end Landen King, quarterback Dematrius Davis and offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts, all from Texas.
"Praise be to God" pic.twitter.com/sxmBjV7dPd— Tobechi Okoli🇳🇬 (@OkoliTobechi) August 1, 2020