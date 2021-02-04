AuburnSports - Mississippi's top RB announcing commitment Friday morning

Neshoba Central (Miss.) running back Jarquez Hunter, who was named Mr. Football in 5A, will announce his college choice around 9 a.m. CT.

It hopes to add another on Friday.

Auburn on Wednesday added six signees to its 2021 recruiting class.

“I like the team and I like how they run the ball,” Hunter said. “I like Coach (Mike) Bobo’s offense, and I just like all the coaches. They are all cool guys.”

Auburn in January offered Hunter and moved to the top of his list.

Auburn, Mississippi State, Iowa and Memphis are believed to be the finalists.

That includes running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams and offensive line coach Will Friend.

“I talk to Coach Friend and Coach Cadillac,” Hunter said. “I have good relationships with both of them. Coach Friend went to the same high school as me. I like him and I like Coach ‘Cadillac’. I think Coach ‘Cadillac’ is a good person and I like him as a coach.”

Hunter will announce Friday whether or not Williams will be his coach in college.

In eight games as a senior, Hunter rushed for 1,687 yards and 22 touchdowns on 226 carries (7.5 avg.). He averaged 210 rushing yards per game.

Rivals ranks Hunter, who is 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, the No. 40 running back in the 2021 class and No. 11 overall recruit in Mississippi.