AuburnSports - Mississippi RB Jarquez Hunter picks Auburn

THE SITUATION: Not long after Bryan Harsin took over as the Auburn head coach, he identified new targets for the Tigers, and one was running back Jarquez Hunter. The three-star out of Neshoba Central in Philadelphia, Miss. picked up the Auburn offer in January, and the SEC school quickly started trending. Over the last few weeks, Hunter considered schools like Iowa, Memphis, Mississippi State and Southern Miss, but he is ready to leave his home state and move the Plains to play for Auburn.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I feel like it’s the best fit for me cause I love there campus and I can see myself staying there," said Hunter. "I know Auburn is a good school to play running back for and it’s always been my dream to play there. "I have known my decision for like two or three weeks now. I told them my decision later on that day they offered me. "Coach Cadillac (Carnell Williams) was my recruiter and he is a good coach that played my position. "I like coach Harsin too. He’s a good person and we have been building a relationship these past couple weeks. "This is very exciting for me and I’m just ready to go up there and compete every day."