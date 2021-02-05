AuburnSports - Mississippi RB Jarquez Hunter picks Auburn

Mississippi RB Jarquez Hunter picks Auburn
THE SITUATION: Not long after Bryan Harsin took over as the Auburn head coach, he identified new targets for the Tigers, and one was running back Jarquez Hunter. The three-star out of Neshoba Central in Philadelphia, Miss. picked up the Auburn offer in January, and the SEC school quickly started trending.
Over the last few weeks, Hunter considered schools like Iowa, Memphis, Mississippi State and Southern Miss, but he is ready to leave his home state and move the Plains to play for Auburn.
IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I feel like it’s the best fit for me cause I love there campus and I can see myself staying there," said Hunter. "I know Auburn is a good school to play running back for and it’s always been my dream to play there.
"I have known my decision for like two or three weeks now. I told them my decision later on that day they offered me.
"Coach Cadillac (Carnell Williams) was my recruiter and he is a good coach that played my position.
"I like coach Harsin too. He’s a good person and we have been building a relationship these past couple weeks.
"This is very exciting for me and I’m just ready to go up there and compete every day."
RIVALS REACTION: In only eight games in 2020, Hunter rushed for over 1,600 yards and scored 22 rushing touchdowns. As a junior, he ran for over 2,000 yards, and in his sophomore season, finished with over 1,900 yards. Production is something that comes to mind right away. He is a back that knows what to do when the ball is in his hands. Hunter is a back with a good, lower center of gravity, and he runs with a good blend of power and balance. His top-end speed is not elite, but he is fast enough, and he has great burst when he sees daylight. He has shown the ability to run inside and outside, and he knows how to use his stiff-arm. This could be one of Harsin's top signees in 2021 when we look back down the road. Hunter is going to work, compete, and likely see touches very early in his career.