Mississippi OL visits Auburn, will return
AUBURN | One visit to Auburn won’t be enough for Xavier Hill.
The offensive guard from Olive Branch (Miss.) and his parents made an overnight visit to Auburn last weekend and already plan to return.
“I really liked what I saw,” Hill said. “I like how laid back and chilled everything is. It was my first visit and it was a great visit. I’ll definitely be back.”
Hill was on campus Saturday and watched as the Tigers practiced inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“I liked watching practice,” Hill said. “It’s really fast paced, which is important because if I come here I’d be doing the same things they are doing.”
Hill kept a close eye on the offensive line and offensive line coach J.B. Grimes.
“I like Coach Grimes,” Hill said. “He’s a high energy guy and a good coach.”
Hill will get to spend more time with Grimes during his next visit. It hasn’t been scheduled, but will be soon.
“I haven’t narrowed my list down, but I like Auburn,” Hill said. “I like the people. The program is nice. Everything seems genuine.”