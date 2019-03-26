“I really liked what I saw,” Hill said. “I like how laid back and chilled everything is. It was my first visit and it was a great visit. I’ll definitely be back.”

The offensive guard from Olive Branch (Miss.) and his parents made an overnight visit to Auburn last weekend and already plan to return.

AUBURN | One visit to Auburn won’t be enough for Xavier Hill .

Hill was on campus Saturday and watched as the Tigers practiced inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.



“I liked watching practice,” Hill said. “It’s really fast paced, which is important because if I come here I’d be doing the same things they are doing.”

Hill kept a close eye on the offensive line and offensive line coach J.B. Grimes.

“I like Coach Grimes,” Hill said. “He’s a high energy guy and a good coach.”

Hill will get to spend more time with Grimes during his next visit. It hasn’t been scheduled, but will be soon.

“I haven’t narrowed my list down, but I like Auburn,” Hill said. “I like the people. The program is nice. Everything seems genuine.”