"I just felt like it was time," Gordon said of his commitment.

Meridian defensive lineman Jamond Gordon , who previously was committed to Ole Miss, announced Saturday his plans to sign with Auburn.

AUBURN | One of Mississippi’s top recruits has committed to Auburn.

Gordon informed Auburn coach Gus Malzahn of his decision during an unofficial visit on Friday. Gordon’s visit to Auburn was his third of the spring. His previous visit came two weeks ago for Big Cat.

Gordon's relationships with Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner and area recruiter Marcus Woodson played big roles in his decision.

So did the opportunity for early playing time.

"I really love Coach (Garner),” Gordon said. "Coach G said they have a lot of d-linemen leaving and that’s real important because I’m looking for a place that I can come in and play as a freshman and not redshirt.”

Gordon is Auburn’s 10th commitment in the 2019 class and first defensive lineman.

Rivals ranks Gordon, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 270 pounds, the No. 14 overall recruit in Mississippi and No. 5 strongside defensive end.





