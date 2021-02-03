AuburnSports - Mississippi DB signs with Auburn over Mississippi State

Mississippi DB signs with Auburn over Mississippi State
Auburn has added a Signing Day commitment.
Cayden Bridges, a two-sport standout from Magee, Miss., has committed to Auburn over Mississippi State.
“I just felt like Auburn is the best decision for me,” Bridges said. “Auburn is a big school in the SEC. They have excellent facilities and the coaches are real straightup with you. I like everything about Auburn. I’m very excited.”
Bridges initially was committed to South Alabama, but Auburn offered last Thursday. Mississippi State then followed suit on Friday.
Auburn being the first SEC offer played a big part in his decision.
“They were the first SEC school to offer me and that meant a lot,” Bridges said. “For these home schools, these Mississippi schools, to overlook me, it kind of puts a chip on my shoulder, and I will play with a chip on my shoulder at Auburn.”
As a senior, Bridges had 52 tackles, 25 solos, six tackles-for-loss and four interceptions. At wide receiver, he had 44 receptions for 606 yards (13.8 avg.) and seven touchdowns.
Bridges also is a standout in baseball and plans to play both sports at Auburn.