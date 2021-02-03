AuburnSports - Mississippi DB signs with Auburn over Mississippi State

“I just felt like Auburn is the best decision for me,” Bridges said. “Auburn is a big school in the SEC. They have excellent facilities and the coaches are real straightup with you. I like everything about Auburn. I’m very excited.”

Cayden Bridges , a two-sport standout from Magee, Miss., has committed to Auburn over Mississippi State.

Bridges initially was committed to South Alabama, but Auburn offered last Thursday. Mississippi State then followed suit on Friday.

Auburn being the first SEC offer played a big part in his decision.

“They were the first SEC school to offer me and that meant a lot,” Bridges said. “For these home schools, these Mississippi schools, to overlook me, it kind of puts a chip on my shoulder, and I will play with a chip on my shoulder at Auburn.”