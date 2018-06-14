Minnesota safety transferring to Auburn
AUBURN | Former Minnesota safety Kendarian Handy-Holly is transferring to Auburn.
Handy-Holly, who played high school ball at Jackson (Ala.), plans to move to Auburn in August. He made his decision after visiting Auburn two weeks ago.
"I feel good about coming back closer to home," Handy-Holly said. "I feel real good. I'm glad to be back."
Handy-Holly, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 210 pounds, signed with Minnesota in 2017. He will play safety at Auburn.
Handy-Holly will sit out the 2018 season and have three years of eligibility beginning in 2019.
As a freshman at Minnesota, Handy-Holly played in eight games and recorded 12 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.