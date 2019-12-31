“I like playing defenses like those, because they resemble the SEC defenses — the Georgias, the Bamas, the LSUs. They're similar to those. They'll be similar to ones that we've seen all year.”

“Minnesota's a good team. You see that they won 10 games with their schedule, and I see why — especially that big win against Penn State,” Auburn senior offensive guard Marquel Harrell said. “Those guys are very physical, talented, quick, athletic. They have some really good guys in the front seven and a really good safety. They make plays, they play hard, they get to the ball.

The Golden Gophers are allowing just 312.8 yards per game, which ranks 14th nationally. They’ve held three opponents to 10 or less points and eight opponents to under 300 total yards.

TAMPA | Minnesota has some difference-makers on defense but what stands out the most — at least to Auburn’s players — is how fundamentally sound they are and how hard they play.

Sophomore safety Antoine Winfield Jr., the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, leads the team with 82 tackles and seven interceptions including one returned 33 yards for a touchdown. He also has three sacks and two forced fumbles.



“He's a really good player, one of the better ones we’ve played,” Auburn quarterback Bo Nix said. “He was up for the DB award, obviously, at the end of the year. He's definitely really good, and he's as good as advertised.”

Minnesota has totaled 14 interceptions, returning three for touchdowns and will throw some different looks at Nix he hasn’t see from SEC defenses.

“A little bit more coverage-based stuff, their coverages are a little bit different. They mix up their fronts on the defensive line,” Nix explained. “That's just, in itself, just different. Their scheme is schematically different from SEC teams, because each SEC team kind of does similar things — just being from the same tree, a lot of the coaches have been together and all that good stuff.”

Upfront, the Golden Gophers are led by senior defensive end Carter Coughlin. The 2nd team All-Big Ten standout has 44 tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks. Minnesota likes to deploy Coughlin and three other defensive ends along the line of scrimmage on passing downs. Eight players have two or more sacks.

“They're really disciplined,” senior right tackle Jack Driscoll said. “They've got guys, and they play hard to the whistle. They all have good motors. They're not going to quit until that final whistle is blown. So one of things is that we're going to have to play to the end of the play, really execute our fundamentals.”

No. 12 Auburn will take on No. 18 Minnesota in the Outback Bowl Wednesday. Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for noon CT on ESPN.