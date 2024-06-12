"It was amazing, I loved my time here," Mills-Knight said. "Got to see the culture again and I had the same feelings coming back. I feel like the staff is all about genuine relationships, which is really important to me. They care about their players and it’s a good vibe here."

Auburn was his latest trip, his first visit back to the Plains since April, and it was once again a great visit.

Mills-Knight is a priority running back target for Auburn, who still is without a running back commit in the 2025 class. Offensive coordinator and running backs coach Derrick Nix is leading the recruitment for Mills-Knight, and his vast experience as a coach is one of the reasons Mills-Knight is looking at the Tigers.

"He really wants me as a priority," Mills-Knight said. "He told me that him being a wide receivers, tight ends, running backs coach and calling the plays, he’ll get me to know all the schemes and all the concepts, which is crucial for my development. By the time the scouts are coming down, sitting me down for interviews in the future, I’ll be ready. It will set me apart from the others."

While on the visit, he also continued his conversations with head coach Hugh Freeze.

"It was really real, he’s one of the more down to earth coaches, he’s really transparent," Mills-Knight said. "He was telling me he needs me here. He wants me, he likes the person I am and I fit the culture."

Not only does Freeze feel like Mills-Knight fit the culture, but the Tigers also feel like he fits what they're looking for in a running back — somewhat of a bigger body. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Mills-Knight would be the biggest running back on Auburn's roster.

"I feel like just being a bigger back in a room will set me apart from everyone else," Mills-Knight said. "I can be a different type of back than others are. That definitely sets me apart. I feel like the room is more open now, since they got two seniors leaving next year and I feel like I have a good spot to compete."