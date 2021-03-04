AuburnSports - Miller swinging a hot bat

Miller swinging a hot bat
AUBURN | Tyler Miller is halfway to a long-standing NCAA record.
The Auburn junior has a hit in seven consecutive at-bats. The NCAA record is 14 set by Gonzaga's Larry Patterson in 1977.
“He’s had a great swing,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “He's come in here last year in a short year, and I think he's learned a lot, grown a lot and is willing to be at third or first or wherever he can be to make a difference. And that bat plays. I'm excited. He's one of those guys, when you see him get it going like that, it just lengthens our lineup so much.”
It was a big week for Miller, who started the season going 1 of 8 in the Tigers opening series against Presbyterian. His recent surge has raised his average to .444. He finished last weekend's Round Rock Classic 7 of 12 with four runs scored, a double, triple, home run and four RBI.
His 11 RBI are tied for the team lead and he has an impressive .778 slugging percentage.
“I think it actually started on a game in the midweek I got a hit and Rankin (Woley) was out with a cold so I had to play third that day,” Miller said. “Ever since then, I've just been seeing it well, swinging at strikes mainly and then just when I swing at it, I'm not missing it. Seeing them fall is a lot better than not seeing them fall.”
It’s not just Miller’s work at the plate that’s been impressive. He’s been a standout at first base for most of the season including a nifty 3-6-1 double play he started in Sunday’s win over Texas A&M.
“I think most coaches in college baseball, if you could just caught the ball, walked over and touched first base and had a 3-unassisted everybody would be happy,” Thompson said. “Sunday, he looked like a shortstop playing the first base position and turned that 3-6-1 double play. I thought that was huge. He's worked really hard at that position.”
No. 22 Auburn will host No. 18 Boston College for a three-game series this weekend. Friday’s game will be 4 p.m. CT, Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Sunday’s finale will be available on SECN+ and ESPN+.