AuburnSports - Miller swinging a hot bat

“He’s had a great swing,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “He's come in here last year in a short year, and I think he's learned a lot, grown a lot and is willing to be at third or first or wherever he can be to make a difference. And that bat plays. I'm excited. He's one of those guys, when you see him get it going like that, it just lengthens our lineup so much.”

The Auburn junior has a hit in seven consecutive at-bats. The NCAA record is 14 set by Gonzaga's Larry Patterson in 1977.

It was a big week for Miller, who started the season going 1 of 8 in the Tigers opening series against Presbyterian. His recent surge has raised his average to .444. He finished last weekend's Round Rock Classic 7 of 12 with four runs scored, a double, triple, home run and four RBI.

His 11 RBI are tied for the team lead and he has an impressive .778 slugging percentage.

“I think it actually started on a game in the midweek I got a hit and Rankin (Woley) was out with a cold so I had to play third that day,” Miller said. “Ever since then, I've just been seeing it well, swinging at strikes mainly and then just when I swing at it, I'm not missing it. Seeing them fall is a lot better than not seeing them fall.”

It’s not just Miller’s work at the plate that’s been impressive. He’s been a standout at first base for most of the season including a nifty 3-6-1 double play he started in Sunday’s win over Texas A&M.

“I think most coaches in college baseball, if you could just caught the ball, walked over and touched first base and had a 3-unassisted everybody would be happy,” Thompson said. “Sunday, he looked like a shortstop playing the first base position and turned that 3-6-1 double play. I thought that was huge. He's worked really hard at that position.”

No. 22 Auburn will host No. 18 Boston College for a three-game series this weekend. Friday’s game will be 4 p.m. CT, Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Sunday’s finale will be available on SECN+ and ESPN+.