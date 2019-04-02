"Every time we needed to make a pitch in a competitive moment or a critical situation we helped them," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "We got hits and I thought our at-bats were really solid tonight, except in the competitive moments. Here comes swing and miss and here comes not being able to get the barrel in position when it matters most."

Five Tigers pitchers combined for nine walks, two hit batters and three wild pitches in a 9-3 loss to the Yellow Jackets Tuesday night at Plainsman Park.

The Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the fourth on two hits, including an infield single, three walks, two wild pitches and one hit batter. They added four more in the eighth on two hits, three walks and a hit batter.

Tech needed just nine hits to score nine runs, with two of those runs coming on bases-loaded walks and another on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.

Kyle Gray (1-3) took the loss allowing two runs on one hits and two walks in 0.1 innings out of the bullpen. Blake Schilleci threw 3.0 perfect innings before Tech jumped on him for four runs on just one hit and three walks in the eighth. Will Morrison allowed two hits over the final 1.1 innings.

Auburn starter Garrett Wade allowed three runs on five hits in 3.0 innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

Auburn scored three runs on six hits in the second, but scattered just five hits over the final seven innings. Steven Williams, Conor Davis and Matt Scheffler had two hits apiece. Scheffler, Kason Howell and Will Holland each had one RBI.

Auburn returns to conference play with a three-game series at home against No. 8 Arkansas beginning Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.