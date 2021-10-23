Midseason Report Card: Grading Auburn at the bye week

With Auburn on an off week, it's time to reflect on the first seven games of the season and how each position group has done thus far. Some groups have exceeded expectations while others are about where they were expected. A quick guideline for how I'll be grading it: There will be two grades. One grade is the actual performance of the group. The second is a grade on how they've performed according to preseason expectations. An A grade of any kind (A+, A or A-) means that the group has been exceptionally good and gone way past expectations. A B grade means that the group has exceeded expectations. A C grade means the group is at expectations. Anything below that and the group is below expectations.

Quarterback: Performance: B+ / Expectations: B+ The expectations were uncertain for Bo Nix and the quarterbacks as a whole coming into the season. How long would Nix's leash be? Does T.J. Finley get a shot? Well, Nix's leash did end up being short. He started the season strong against Akron with a 20-for-22, 275-yard and three-touchdown performance. But Nix got banged up at Penn State and struggled against Georgia State, getting benched for Finley who led the game-winning drive. Nix ended up keeping the job in practice and hasn't looked back since. His heroics helped Auburn make history in LSU with arguably the best road performance of his career up-to-date then blew that performance out of the water by looking even stronger at Arkansas. Sandwiched in between the two was the Georgia game where Nix finished 21-of-38 with 217 yards and a pick. The interception falls on Shaun Shivers — who dropped the pass that Nakobe Dean picked off — and seven drops hurt his stat-line even more. Nix has far exceeded my expectations for him this season and has looked like he can shoulder the load when Auburn needs him to. BO NIX SEASON STATS: 128-211 (60.7%), 1,488 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT, 40 carries, 159 yards, 2 TDs T.J. FINLEY SEASON STATS: 17-32 (53.1%), 275 yards, 2 TD, 4 carries, 16 yards, 1 TD

Running Back: Performance: B / Expectations: C+ While expectations were relatively unclear for the quarterback position, expectations were sky-high for the Auburn running back room led by Tank Bigsby. The group hasn't been bad by any means, but I'd argue it's been maybe even a little worse than expected. But, the emergence of Jarquez Hunter boosts the expectations grade. To just go ahead and get it out of the way now: The offensive line has hindered the running backs. The group has struggled to block and create holes this season. Bigsby has been RB No. 1, but hasn't been quite as impressive as expected. He looked to be hampered by a leg injury earlier in the season but seems to be better now. He looked a little more explosive against Arkansas. The bye week will be big for him. As mentioned above, Hunter has been a standout so far this year for the Auburn running backs. He's broken Auburn's longest-run record already and has been nothing short of excellent for the room. When Shaun Shivers missed time, Hunter stepped up and solidified his spot as RB No. 2. With the emergence of Hunter, Shivers has moved primarily into a third down, pass-catching or pass-blocking role. He's been solid in that position (excluding drops against Georgia). The group has been good as a whole, but I think that they can be way, way better during the last five games. TANK BIGSBY SEASON STATS: 102 carries, 526 yards (5.2 YPC), 6 TD, 8 receptions, 63 yards JARQUEZ HUNTER SEASON STATS: 57 carries, 492 yards (8.6 YPC), 3 TD, 8 receptions, 42 yards SHAUN SHIVERS SEASON STATS: 8 carries, 69 yards (8.6 YPC), 1 TD, 10 receptions, 71 yards, 1 TD



Wide Receivers: Performance: D / Expectations C- Expectations for the Auburn wide receivers were low going into the season. It was expected they'd be one of the weaker position groups of the bunch. I'd argue they've failed to live up to those expectations. Auburn's receivers struggled so much that after just four games Cornelius Williams was dismissed and offensive analyst Eric Kiesau was promoted. They clearly lack a No. 1 receiver and maybe even a true No. 2. Though, Kobe Hudson is continuing to get better and better. The group had its best performance of the season at Arkansas and will hope that's how it goes moving forward. DEMETRIS ROBERTSON SEASON STATS: 23 receptions, 312 yards, 3 TDs KOBE HUDSON SEASON STATS: 22 receptions, 296 yards, 1 TD SHEDRICK JACKSON SEASON STATS: 21 receptions, 271 yards, 1 TD JA'VARRIUS JOHNSON SEASON STATS: 7 receptions, 118 yards, 2 TDs MALCOLM JOHNSON JR. SEASON STATS: 4 receptions, 77 yards, 1 TD ELIJAH CANION SEASON STATS: 4 receptions, 46 yards ZE'VIAN CAPERS SEASON STATS: 4 receptions, 35 yards CAYLIN NEWTON SEASON STATS: 1 reception, 31 yards

Tight Ends: Performance: A / Expectations: A+ Auburn fans have heard it every offseason. "The tight ends will be more involved this year." Year after year they've been let down. Well, that's not the case this year. There's always at least one tight end on the field and we've even seen four tight ends on the field at once this season. John Samuel Shenker has blossomed under the new offense and the group as a whole has been strong. In the last two games, freshman Landen King has even worked his way onto the field and looks like he could end up being a huge contributor in the coming years for Auburn. JOHN SAMUEL SHENKER SEASON STATS: 20 receptions, 268 yards LUKE DEAL SEASON STATS: 5 receptions, 28 yards LANDEN KING SEASON STATS: 4 receptions, 54 yards TYLER FROMM SEASON STATS: 4 receptions, 51 yards, 1 TD

Offensive Line: Performance: C+ / Expectations: B- Just like the wide receivers, this group wasn't expected to be anything special this year. So far though, they've actually taken a step forward in the pass protection. But, they've also taken a step back in the run blocking. Nick Brahms has continued to be about the same this year, grading out at a 56.8 on the season according to PFF. Keiondre Jones has been decent at guard, grading out at 64.4. Over on the left side, Brandon Council has struggled and has a 54.2 on the year. Right tackle Brodarious Hamm has been — according to PFF — Auburn's best lineman thus far. He's got a 69.6 on the year. Over at left tackle, Austin Troxell is at 60.8. There have been seven sacks on the season so far. Though, Nix has escaped his fair share of potential sacks with his athleticism so far.

Defensive Line: Performance: B / Expectations: B- Not by a lot, but I'd say the Auburn defensive line is above preseason expectations. Colby Wooden continues to shine and is strong on the inside or outside, stopping the run or rushing the passer. Derick Hall has been solid off the edge. Eku Leota, Romello Height and T.D. Moultry (earlier in the season) are pretty good opposite Hall. On the inside, Marcus Harris has been good and a combination of Marquis Burks and Tony Fair have been decent at the nose spot. It's not a dominating defensive line that's wreaking havoc, but they're limiting the run and generating enough pressure on the quarterback to keep him on his toes. COLBY WOODEN SEASON STATS: 32 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 FR DERICK HALL SEASON STATS: 31 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 FF T.D. MOULTRY SEASON STATS: 23 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks MARCUS HARRIS SEASON STATS: 18 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FR ROMELLO HEIGHT SEASON STATS: 16 tackles, 3 TFL EKU LEOTA SEASON STATS: 13 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks J.J. PEGUES SEASON STATS: 7 tackles DRE BUTLER SEASON STATS: 6 tackles TONY FAIR SEASON STATS: 5 tackles

Linebackers: Performance: B+ / Expectations: C The Auburn linebackers have been exactly at the expectations I set for them in the preseason – very solid. Losing Owen Pappoe in the Penn State game has made things more difficult the past four games, but Chandler Wooten has sufficed. Pappoe should be back soon and provide a boost. Zakoby McClain continues to rack up tackles at an impressive rate and is still very strong in the run game. ZAKOBY MCCLAIN SEASON STATS: 53 tackles, 3.5 TFL CHANDLER WOOTEN SEASON STATS: 52 tackles, 3 TFL OWEN PAPPOE SEASON STATS: 15 tackles, 2 TFL WESLEY STEINER SEASON STATS: 15 tackles, 1.5 TFL CAM RILEY SEASON STATS: 7 tackles, 1 TFL