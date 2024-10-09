Midseason check-in

Below, we’ll take a look at the Tigers during the off-week including players that are stepping up, a close look at a talented freshmen from 2024 class and much more.

It’s a tough start for Hugh Freeze, who was hoping to end a three-year stretch of losing seasons in his second year at Auburn.

AUBURN | Auburn will try to regroup after reaching the halfway point of the regular season 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC.

TRENDING UP

Even with AU’s poor start to the season, a number of players have stepped up their performance this fall including a handful of true freshmen.

The veterans that have stood out include senior running back Jarquez Hunter, who is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season, senior wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who is on pace to be AU's first 1,000-yard receiver since 1999, redshirt freshman Bradyn Joiner, who has become AU’s sixth offensive lineman, sophomore Keldric Faulk, who has become one of the SEC’s best defensive ends, and junior Quientrail Jamison-Travis, who has started three games and played in all six on the defensive line after playing in just three games all of last season.

Hunter and Faulk were expected to be two of AU’s best players this season, but have probably exceeded expectations. More than 70 percent of Hunter’s 528 rushing yards have come after contact. Faulk leads AU with five sacks and is third in tackles (27) and second in tackles-for-loss (7.0).

Auburn’s freshmen receivers have had their share of inconsistencies, but Malcolm Simmons has risen to the top of the group. He’s second on the team with 18 receptions for 260 yards and two touchdowns.

A number of freshmen are trending up on defense. Defensive linemen Malik Blocton has played significant snaps in every game including a start against Oklahoma. Kaleb Harris hasn’t started but has been one of AU’s highest-performing safeties and is averaging 40 snaps per game.

Linebacker Demarcus Riddick, and cornerbacks Jay Crawford and Kensley Louidor-Faustin have all seen their playing time increase quite a bit over the last two weeks.

Riddick had 19 snaps combined in AU’s first four game before playing 23 against Oklahoma and 36 at Georgia. After combining for 39 snaps in the first four games, Crawford has started the last two. Louidor-Faustin played in just two of AU’s first five games before getting 20 snaps against the Bulldogs.

Of course, when players are trending up and earning more playing time, other players are seeing their playing time cut. That’s especially true on defense where linebacker Eugene Asante saw his snaps go from 104 combined against Arkansas and Oklahoma to 26 against Georgia.

Cornerback Keionte Scott went from playing 70 snaps against New Mexico to averaging 24 during conference play while safety Caleb Wooden had 24 snaps at UGA after averaging 46 over the previous four games.

REDSHIRT WATCH

Auburn signed the nation’s No. 8 class in ’24 and a talented portion of the group has already played in five or more games and is not eligible for a redshirt this fall.

That group includes (games played): wide receivers Malcolm Simmons (6), Perry Thompson (6) and Cam Coleman (5), defensive lineman Malik Blocton (6), linebacker Demarcus Riddick (6), safety Kaleb Harris (6), cornerback Jay Crawford (5) and kicker Towns McGough (6).

A couple of other players are just one game away from surpassing the redshirt threshold in defensive end Amaris Williams (4) and linebacker Laquan Robinson (4), who signed out of a junior college.

Based on his play against UGA, Kensley Louidor-Faustin (2) could certainly become a key contributor over the second half of the season.

The remainder of the class is on track to redshirt although that could change based on need or performance including: quarterback Walker White (0), wide receiver Bryce Cain (2), offensive linemen DeAndre Carter (2), Seth Wilfred (1) and Favour Edwin (0), linebackers Jamonta Waller (1), Joe Phillips (1) and D.J. Barber (1) and defensive back A’Mon Lane-Ganus (1).

BY THE NUMBERS

Here’s a look at how Auburn ranks in the SEC in key team and player statistics.

Offense: Scoring (12th, 30.0), Total (7th, 444.5), Rushing (10th, 165.5), Passing (6th, 279.0), 3rd downs (10th, 42.0%), Sacks allowed (11th, 12), TFL allowed (10th, 27), Plays 10+ yards (3rd, 90), Plays 20+ yards (2nd, 38), Plays 30+ yards (2nd, 21), Plays 40+ yards (2nd, 12).

Defense: Scoring (12th, 20.8), Total (12th, 337.7), Rushing (12th, 124.3), Passing (10th, 213.3), 3rd downs (13th, 37.8%), Sacks (9th, 12), TFL (7th, 34), Plays 10+ yards (13th, 70), Plays 20+ yards (14th, 23), Plays 30+ yards (14th, 10), Plays 40+ yards (11th, 6).

Miscellaneous: Turnover margin (16th, -11), Time of possession (16th, 25:30), Punting (8th, 44.9), Punt returns (12th, 6.8), Kickoff returns (2nd, 24.4), Punt coverage (2nd, 0.0), Kickoff coverage (9th, 17.4).

Payton Thorne: Rating (10th, 156.6), Completion percentage (13th, 59.7), Yards (6th, 1,238), Touchdowns (5th, 10), Interceptions (18th, 6).

Jarquez Hunter: Yards (5th, 528), Touchdowns (15th, 3), Average per carry (6th, 6.8).

KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Receptions (11th, 24), Yards (4th, 510), Touchdowns (1st, 6), Average (4th, 21.3).

Keldric Faulk: TFL (4th, 7.0), Sacks (3rd, 5.0).

Jalen McLeod: TFL (3rd, 7.5), Sacks (13th, 3.0).

Kayin Lee: Passes defended (5th, 5).

LOOKING AHEAD

Auburn’s first six games included five at home and two against ranked teams including last Saturday’s loss at No. 5 Georgia. The second half of the schedule consists of three road games including two against ranked opponents and three home games including one against a ranked opponent.

Oct. 19 at No. 21 Missouri

Oct. 26 at Kentucky

Nov. 2 VANDERBILT

Nov. 9 OFF WEEK

Nov. 16 ULM

Nov. 23 No. 15 TEXAS A&M

Nov. 30 at No. 7 Alabama

Even the unranked teams will be a major challenge. Kentucky lost to UGA 13-12 and beat No. 6 Ole Miss 20-17 on the road. Vanderbilt is coming off a 40-35 win over No. 1 Alabama and ULM is off to a 4-1 start.