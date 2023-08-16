You have to give redshirt freshman Holden Geriner a lot of credit for making a real three-man battle out of the competition. He’s definitely improved from a year ago and should figure in future position battles. Thorne and Ashford will likely have the next 10 days or so to fight it out before a starter is chosen. As Hugh Freeze mentioned last week, this competition could continue into the season depending on the results on the field.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Jarquez Hunter, Jr. (5-10, 212)

2. Damari Alston, So. (5-10, 209) -OR-

2. Brian Battie, Jr. (5-7, 170)

Auburn is stacked at running back as much as its been since 2003-04. The depth and talent is very impressive. Hunter, Alston and Battie should all figure into the offense and any of the three is capable of carrying the team if needed. Alston has had a phenomenal camp and is one of AU’s fastest-rising players. True freshman Jeremiah Cobb is also very talented and gives the Tigers even more depth. Cadillac Williams, part of that incredible backfield two decades ago, deserves a lot of credit for recruiting and developing this position.

WIDE RECEIVER

1. Shane Hooks, Sr. (6-4, 191)

2. Nick Mardner, Sr. (6-6, 206)

SLOT RECEIVER

1. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Sr. (5-10, 167)

2. Jay Fair, So. (5-10, 186)

WIDE RECEIVER

1. Jyaire Shorter, Sr. (6-2, 209)

2. Caleb Burton, RFr. (5-11, 171) -OR-

2. Malcolm Johnson, Jr. (6-1, 193)

This was by far the toughest position to project. Camden Brown, Malcolm Johnson and Koy Moore have been slowed by injuries this fall, which has limited their ability to compete for a spot. When healthy, any of the three could be a starter or part of the rotation. Fair is probably the most improved out of the group and is pushing Ja’Varrius, who is the most experienced, for the starting slot position. Overall, take these projections with a big grain of salt and don’t be surprised if the position takes some time to work itself out during the season.

TIGHT END

1. Rivaldo Fairweather, Jr. (6-4, 251)

2. Luke Deal, Sr. (6-5, 255) -OR-

2. Tyler Fromm, Sr. (6-5, 241)

Another talented and deep position. With the question marks at wide receiver, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the tight ends featured more in this offense. Fairweather has big-play ability while Deal and Fromm can do a lot of good things at the point of attack. Senior Brandon Frazier and redshirt freshman Micah Riley will also figure into the playing mix this fall.

LEFT TACKLE

1. Dillon Wade, Jr. (6-3, 307)

2. Jaden Muskrat, Jr. (6-3, 302)

LEFT GUARD

1. Jeremiah Wright, Jr. (6-5, 338)

2. Tate Johnson, Jr. (6-4, 302)

CENTER

1. Avery Jones, Sr. (6-4, 307)

2. Connor Lew, TFr. (6-3, 290)

RIGHT GUARD

1. Kameron Stutts, Sr. (6-5, 343)

2. Jalil Irvin, Sr. (6-3, 319) -OR-

2. Dylan Senda, TFr. (6-5, 303)

RIGHT TACKLE

1. Gunner Britton, Sr. (6-6, 312)

2. Izavion Miller, Jr. (6-5, 318)

The transformation of Auburn’s offensive line has been nothing short of amazing over the last nine months. The additions of Wade, Jones and Britton in January were a huge boost. The staff has further upped the talent and depth with more transfers and some savvy high school and junior college signings. The starters look nearly set with left guard still to be decided between Wright and Johnson. Expect a good portion of the two-deep to play during the opening weeks as AU builds depth. One of the best things offensive line coach Jake Thornton has done is not just put together a strong 7-8 starters, but he’s also built some important depth from the future. Lew, Miller and Senda already look like future starters, and possibly all three will be next season. Muskrat, who can play tackle or guard, should return to compete for a spot next year and Wade will have that option too. Redshirt freshman E.J. Harris and true freshman Tyler Johnson are also ones to watch for the future among several others.

DEFENSIVE END

1. Keldric Faulk, TFr. (6-6, 288)

2. Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Sr. (6-2, 285)

NOSEGUARD

1. Jayson Jones, Jr. (6-6, 338)

2. Justin Rogers, Jr. (6-3, 346)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1. Marcus Harris, Sr. (6-3, 295)

2. Lawrence Johnson, Sr. (6-2, 310)

Overall, I’d label this as a solid, blue-collar group with Faulk a future star. Harris is also an underrated playmaker at the 3-tech. Jones is probably the most improved of the returning guys and has stepped up as an important team leader too. Defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett will need more depth and he’s got it from Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Zeke Walker, true freshman Darron Reed and several others.

JACK LINEBACKER

1. Jalen McLeod, Sr. (6-1, 237)

2. Stephen Sings, Jr. (6-3, 248) -OR-

2. Elijah McAllister, Sr. (6-6, 271)

MIKE LINEBACKER

1. Austin Keys, Jr. (6-2, 233)

2. Cam Riley, Jr. (6-5, 242)

WILL LINEBACKER

1. Eugene Asante, Jr. (6-1, 222)

2. Larry Nixon III, Sr. (6-1, 231)

McLeod was a huge addition this summer bringing AU that quick-twitch edge rusher it needed. Sings is a workaholic that can also get after the quarterback. Keys gives AU a lot of range and toughness between the tackles and Riley can play any of the three positions as needed. Asante might be the biggest surprise of fall camp as he’s stepped up and become a real playmaker in Ron Roberts’ attacking defense.

CORNERBACK

1. D.J. James, Sr. (6-1, 164)

2. J.D. Rhym, So. (6-1, 178)

CORNERBACK

1. Nehemiah Pritchett, Sr. (6-1, 184)

2. Kayin Lee, TFr. (5-11, 181)

NICKEL

1. Keionte Scott, Jr. (6-0, 188)

2. Donovan Kaufman, Jr. (5-10, 204)

FREE SAFETY

1. Jaylin Simpson, Sr. (6-1, 178)

2. Marquise Gilbert, Jr. (6-2, 186)

STRONG SAFETY

1. Zion Puckett, Sr. (6-0, 226)

2. Caleb Wooden, So. (6-1, 188)

Not a lot of surprises here with a lot of veterans returning. James and Pritchett give AU one of the SEC’s best pair of corners. Lee will play a lot this fall and be counted on as a key starter next year. Scott is also one of the SEC’s best at nickel and a team leader. Simpson has really turned heads since moving from corner to safety at the end of last season. He’s been a big-time playmaker during fall camp. Puckett is a savvy veteran that is a leader in the secondary and on the team. The Tigers brought in a big group of freshman defensive backs with nickel Sylvester Smith and cornerbacks Colton Hood and Tyler Scott probably standing out the most. Sophomore Champ Anthony, a late JUCO addition, has also shown a lot of promise for the future.