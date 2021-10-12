Micah Riley-Ducker locked in with commitment to Auburn

Auburn's tight end commit is locked down. Micah Riley-Ducker's not going anywhere. In fact, the only place he'll be going is coming back to Auburn later this fall for the Iron Bowl. The Bellevue, Nebraska, native said after the game that he doesn't plan to take visits to any other school and that he's "ready to go" to Auburn.

Micah Riley-Ducker is locked in to his Auburn commitment. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

Saturday was Riley-Ducker's first gameday experience on the Plains and he liked what he saw. “It’s great. Second to none," Riley-Ducker said about the gameday experience. "I made the right choice for sure."

This season under Bryan Harsin and Mike Bobo's new offense has seen tight ends get more involved than ever. On Saturday, Landen King caught two passes for 31 yards, John Samuel Shenker caught a pass for 20 yards and Luke Deal caught a nine-yard pass. Seeing the tight ends so involved is big for Riley-Ducker. “Yeah that’s a big thing," Riley-Ducker said about the tight end's involvement. "I know I made the right decision at the end of the day. Me and my family know it’s the best decision for me.” Riley-Ducker remains a believer in the system at Auburn moving forward. "We’re going to win here. I believe in Harsin and his goals," Riley-Ducker said. The TE commit is going to graduate in December and enroll at Auburn in January.