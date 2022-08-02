Miami teammates looking into Auburn

Auburn could be in early contention for a pair of Florida natives. Defensive end Willis McGahee IV and athlete Jacory Barney Jr. out of Palmetto High School in Miami, Fla., both visited the Plains for Big Cat Weekend July 30. The two could potentially go as a package deal. "We definitely talk about that, going to the same school as a package," Barney said. "We talk about that all the time."

Willis McGahee IV (above) visited Auburn with his teammate Jacory Barney Jr. for Big Cat Weekend. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Miami, where his father was a standout running back, is considered the favorite for McGahee. But he said his recruitment is still "very open," especially after visiting for Big Cat. "It seems like Auburn is the most interested," McGahee said of schools he's considering. Roc Bellantoni is his primary recruiter and McGahee has high regards for Auburn's edge coach. "He keeps in contact with me and my parents and I love him," McGahee said. “I like how he inspires me. He wants me to be great, keep lifting, watching film, he just keeps in great contact with me.”

McGahee's teammate, Barney, does not yet have an offer from Auburn but would "definitely" be excited to get one. He plays both cornerback and wide receiver, although Auburn likes him on offense. What's drawing interest in Auburn from the 4-star? "“The people that come out of there impress me," Barney said. "Bo Jackson, Cam Newton, those big time players. So I know the school can get you where you need to go, where you're trying to go.”