Miami commit visits Auburn

"When [Bellantoni] first got the job, me and him had a conversation about me getting up there and my film and everything," Campbell said. "That means everything to me. That just shows a lot of interest in what they have and how much they believe in me being a football player and who I say I am."

The Miami commit was on Auburn's campus Friday for a visit, his second ever trip to the Plains.

When Roc Bellantoni was hired as outside linebackers coach at Auburn, one of the first calls he made was to Jordan Campbell .

Auburn was the first of three SEC school set to get the No. 50 player in the country on campus over the next three days, as he'll be at Alabama Saturday and Georgia Sunday. With Bellantoni out on the road recruiting, director of recruiting research Kenyatta Watson stepped in to show Campbell around.

"Today was really like a tour, you know, of the facility, just showing off what they got," Campbell said. "I didn't really get to talk to my position coach because he's on the road right now. But yeah, we just really showed around the facility, what things they have to offer me and everything like that."

Even on the road, Bellantoni still found time to contact Campbell while he was on campus, but his favorite part was seeing Auburn's plan for its athletes.

"My favorite part today was probably just showing us off what they can do for us, how they can make our body look in one year, how they can change my body in one year," Campbell said. "Basically, just telling me about their scheme and their defenses and stuff and things that I'm comfortable with playing. They run like a 3-4. I'm comfortable playing, and I play the 3-3-5. They're a 4-2 team. They're really a multiple defense, and I'm used to playing in multiple defenses."

Florida and Nebraska are also pushing for a visit, while Miami works to keep him locked in with his hometown team as well. Following his visit to Auburn Friday, a quick return is already something that could be set up.

"I might be back here for around the junior day," Campbell said. "That might be something that I want to do."