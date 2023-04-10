Tevis Metcalf took another step toward his college decision last Friday. He announced his top four schools: Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado and Georgia Tech. The next day, he was on Auburn's campus for the Tigers' A-Day game. "It went pretty well," Metcalf said. "It was good seeing Coach (Hugh) Freeze and getting to talk to him and getting to talk to (Zac) Etheridge, pretty good."

Tevis Metcalf visited Auburn for A-Day on Saturday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Auburn is working to keep Metcalf, who's now visited a trio of times this year, in his home state. Recently, Metcalf announced he was transferring from Pinson Valley High to Parker High in Birmingham. There, he'll join some other high-priority Auburn targets like 2024 defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman and 2025 prospect Na'eem Offord. Nonetheless, the Tigers are trying to form a pipeline through the school with guys like Metcalf, who talks often with Etheridge or Trovon Reed. "Every other day really," Metcalf said on how much he speaks with Auburn. His thoughts on Reed, who serves as the director of recruiting relations? "He’s a pretty cool guy," Metcalf said. "Shows that he wants me, wants to recruit me."