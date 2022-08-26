MONTGOMERY. — Carver football returned to the Cramton Bowl Thursday night and so did the Wolverines' two-man wrecking crew on the defensive line. Defensive tackle James Smith and edge Jaquavious Russaw, a pair of top Auburn targets in the 2023 class, played key roles in Carver's 27-14 victory over Daphne. "It felt amazing," Russaw said. "Just the football spirit, just getting back on the field and hitting people."

James Smith after recording a tackle in Carver's 27-14 win over Daphne. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

It was Carver's first game, but it was also Smith's first game back with the Wolverines after spending a season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. "I feel like I could have done better," Smith said. "It was my first game back, officially, like really back, so I feel like I could have recognized some things earlier than I did." Smith had seven tackles, a rushing touchdown from four yards out and converted a two-point conversion in the wildcat formation in the win.

Meanwhile, Russaw forced an interception early on, with a pass deflection that landed in the hands of his teammate. He also recorded six tackles, two of which were tackles for loss.



The two are trying to go as a package deal, each releasing an identical top six schools at the beginning of August. Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Alabama State, Ohio State and Florida make up the finalists. Being able to hone in on specific schools for Smith has made his recruitment slightly easier. "[It's] helped a lot," Smith said. "People really stop calling a lot more. You just see like people who really wanna talk to you and recruit you."