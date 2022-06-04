Merklinger likes his fit in Auburn's offense

AUBURN | After earning an offer from Auburn in May, Jake Merklinger made the trip to Auburn to visit the Plains for the first time. “It went great, I had a great time,” Merklinger said. During his visit, Merklinger got to sit down with coach Eric Kiesau and talk about how he could fit into the offense.

“I had a really good meeting with Coach Keys (Eric Kiesau),” Merklinger said. “I really like what he’s doing offensively and I feel like it could fit my playstyle.” Hailing from Calvary Day high in Savannah, Ga., Merklinger has a prior relationship with Auburn QB Holden Geriner and he got to hang out with Geriner during his visit. “I talked to Holden during the camp while we were out there watching,” Merklinger said. “Just chilling, talking about life."