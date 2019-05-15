Auburn's strong regional run came to a screeching halt Wednesday.



This wasn't a disaster, but it was close.

The Tigers squandered an eight-stroke lead during the final round of the NCAA regional at University of Louisville's home course and finished second to top-ranked Oklahoma State. The order of finish didn't matter; Auburn advances to the NCAA Championships by finishing among the top five teams.

Still, coach Nick Clinard didn't like how the round unfolded Wednesday.

"Just kinda sleepwalking out of the gate," he said. "We didn't look very good mentally or physically. Overall, pretty disappointed. We came here to win and we didn't accomplish our goal."

Auburn was nine strokes over par at the turn, by far its worst nine holes of the week, but was just two strokes over par on the back nine holes. That improvement helped move the Tigers out of third place and back into second, though the team's ticket to the next round never was in doubt.

Jacob Solomon, Trace Crowe and Graysen Huff led the way with 1-over 72s Wednesday. Auburn's top golfer, Jovan Rebula, struggled for a second consecutive round — finishing with a 2-over 73. He was plus-7 on Tuesday.

"The golf course was playing a little bit difficult today," Rebula said. "The conditions were pretty good, but the way the gold course was set up today, you had to hit fairways to give yourself chances to attack the flags. That's what all of us didn't do today. You have to position yourself well on the golf course."

The NCAA Championship begins May 24 at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark. The course was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr.

This will be the Tigers' eighth consecutive trip to nationals.

LOUISVILLE REGIONAL LEADERBOARD



q - Oklahoma State -14

q - Auburn -10

q - Baylor -7

q - Louisville +7

q - North Florida +8

West Virginia +10

Mississippi State +14

Iowa State +15

Arizona +17

Southern Illinois +25

Arkansas State +26

New Mexico +29

Jacksonville State +34

q = qualified for NCAA Championships at Fayetteville, Ark.





AUBURN'S WEDNESDAY ROUNDS

Jacob Solomon +1

Trace Crowe +1

Graysen Huff +1

Jovan Rebula +2

Brandon Mancheno +6