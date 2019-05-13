Auburn coach Nick Clinard felt like his team was ready to thrive during the first round of the NCAA regional tournament Monday.

His intuition was on the mark.

The Tigers finished the day with a two-stroke lead over No. 1 Oklahoma State atop the leaderboard at University Of Louisville's course in Simpsonville, Ky. Jovan Rebula shot a four-under 67 while Graysen Huff posted a three-under 68 to buoy the Tigers' effort.

"It was a good start to the week," Clinard said. "We’re here to win everyday and we’re here to win a regional championship. I feel good about our mindset, I feel good about the next two days. It’s all about each day is a new day — each day is a new opportunity."

Rebula was his usual, steady self. He played conservatively due to chilly and windy conditions, yet pieced together a bogey-free day. Graysen Huff did as well — notching three birdies on the front nine before going even through the back nine.

"I played well today," Huff said. "I kept my ball in position. I was fortunate to not get myself in any trouble. You never know what's going to happen tomorrow, though."

The second round begins Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. CDT. Auburn will be paired with Oklahoma State and North Florida.

LOUISVILLE REGIONAL LEADERBOARD

Through Round One

Top 5 teams through three rounds advance to NCAA Championship

Auburn -8

Oklahoma State -6

Louisville -4

Baylor -4

West Virginia +2

Arizona +3

Iowa State +4

North Florida +8

Mississippi State +10

Arkansas State +11

Jacksonville State +16

Southern Illinois +17

New Mexico +18





AUBURN'S MONDAY ROUNDS

Jovan Rebula -4

Graysen Huff -3

Trace Crowe -1

Brandon Mancheno E

Jacob Solomon +2