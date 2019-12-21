AUBURN | To say Auburn controlled the paint is putting it lightly. Starting centers Austin Wiley and Anfernee McLemore combined for 23 points, 22 rebounds and seven blocked shots as the 12th-ranked Tigers improved to 11-0 with a 74-51 win over Lehigh at Auburn Arena.

“I thought Anfernee and Austin were really effective, such a tremendous one-two punch,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.



Wiley is now averaging 10.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. (Anthony Hall/Auburn athletics)

Wiley had 14 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the season. The senior was also 8 of 8 from the charity stripe to improve his streak of 10 consecutive made free throws. “I try to impact the game every time I step out there,” Wiley said. “I feel like there’s a whole ‘nother level that I can be playing at. I’m trying to play the perfect game but I haven’t got there yet so stay tuned.”

McLemore, also a senior, added nine points and seven rebounds. All six of his blocked shots came in the second half.

“I didn’t even know that,” said Wiley about McLemore’s blocks. “He’s a defensive monster so I expect that from him.”

The Tigers scored 30 points off 19 Lehigh turnovers, out-rebounded the Mountain Hawks 37-30, had a 17-0 advantage in fast break points and a 21-2 advantage in bench points.

“Our defense, again, was the difference,” Pearl said. “We kind of wore them down a little bit. We’re getting a little bit of an identity of out ability to make plays, turn people over and create offense from our defense. It’s really our biggest opportunity to win games.”