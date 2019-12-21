Men in the middle
AUBURN | To say Auburn controlled the paint is putting it lightly.
Starting centers Austin Wiley and Anfernee McLemore combined for 23 points, 22 rebounds and seven blocked shots as the 12th-ranked Tigers improved to 11-0 with a 74-51 win over Lehigh at Auburn Arena.
“I thought Anfernee and Austin were really effective, such a tremendous one-two punch,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
Wiley had 14 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the season. The senior was also 8 of 8 from the charity stripe to improve his streak of 10 consecutive made free throws.
“I try to impact the game every time I step out there,” Wiley said. “I feel like there’s a whole ‘nother level that I can be playing at. I’m trying to play the perfect game but I haven’t got there yet so stay tuned.”
McLemore, also a senior, added nine points and seven rebounds. All six of his blocked shots came in the second half.
“I didn’t even know that,” said Wiley about McLemore’s blocks. “He’s a defensive monster so I expect that from him.”
The Tigers scored 30 points off 19 Lehigh turnovers, out-rebounded the Mountain Hawks 37-30, had a 17-0 advantage in fast break points and a 21-2 advantage in bench points.
“Our defense, again, was the difference,” Pearl said. “We kind of wore them down a little bit. We’re getting a little bit of an identity of out ability to make plays, turn people over and create offense from our defense. It’s really our biggest opportunity to win games.”
Auburn finished the first half on a 14-0 run to take a 27-20 lead at the break. A pair of 11-2 run buried Lehigh in the second half. J’Von McCormick scored all 11 points of the second run with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers and an alley-oop layup.
McCormick finished with 18 points and four assists.
“Our points guards didn’t have a turnover — eight assists, no turnovers,” Pearl said. “Samir (Doughty) played great defense and J’Von got smoking hot there and made some big shots.”
Auburn struggled from the 3-point line again, missing its first 10 attempts and finishing 6 of 28 (21 percent) from beyond the arc.
“I was disappointed that the zone bothered us as much as it did,” Pearl said. “Our spacing wasn’t great and we’re just OK offensively. That’s going to catch us soon.”
Auburn, off to its fourth-best start in school history, will host Lipscomb Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network before opening SEC play at Mississippi State Jan. 4.