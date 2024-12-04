Melendez makes it official

The former Miami pledge had visited Oregon down the stretch, with the Ducks making a late push, but Auburn held on and signed its second Rivals100 player of the class.

There's no doubt about it, as Melendez officially signed with the Tigers Wednesday.

Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin likes what Melendez brings to the table.

"Elijah is the true Mike linebacker you're looking for," Durkin said. "Studies the game, very smart on the football field, great awareness, he's as physical as they get. It shows up on his film. He plays fast, he plays physical, I think it's an imposing presence for the other team."

Hailing from Kissimmee, Fla., Melendez played his high school ball at Osceola HS. In his senior season, Melendez totaled 69 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack and three interceptions.

