Mel Kiper: Derrick Brown among 2020's most NFL-ready prospects
Don't include Mel Kiper Jr. on the list of naysayers for Derrick Brown.
ESPN's senior draft analyst remains steady in his projections for Brown, the 2019 SEC Player of the Year and Auburn's first unanimous All-American in 30 years. Kiper said Wednesday on an NFL draft media conference call that Brown remains the top defensive tackle on his 2020 big board.
South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw is a name that has garnered plenty of buzz alongside Brown, but Kiper still sees the Auburn product as superior to the former Gamecock in terms of a franchise DT available next month for NFL squads.
"I don't have as high a grade on Kinlaw as I do Derrick Brown of Auburn" said Kiper, who noted on the conference call that Brown is the No. 6 overall player on his 2020 big board, while Kinlaw sits at No. 14.
Top-10 predictions for Brown are nothing new. The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder has been projected to go No. 7 to the Carolina Panthers in each of Kiper's mock drafts this offseason. But Kiper on Wednesday also included Brown in a shortlist of who believes the three NFL prospects best equipped to make an impact from Day 1 in the league are.
"I would say Derrick Brown — went back for his final year at Auburn when he could’ve come out last year," Kiper said. "I think he has another year of experience ...I think Derrick Brown, you know what you’re getting out of the defensive tackle from Auburn for that reason."
Kiper said versatile Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is the No. 1 most pro-ready player, while Brown follows closely behind. Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Willis rounds out Kiper's group.
“I think Derrick Brown is so underrated it’s a joke. I really do,” fellow ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said Tuesday on his podcast, First Draft . “He’s great versus the run. He’s going to be upfield. He’s going to provide that Gerald McCoy-type penetration and just constantly causing problems in the middle of the offensive line, giving issues to what you’re trying to do from a pass protection standpoint.”
Kiper's top five prospects ahead of Brown are Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, Simmons and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The 2020 NFL draft is set to begin April 23, though it will not be taking place in person in Las Vegas due to nationwide concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week that the event will move forward with same timetable, only with players being virtually selected rather than hearing their names called from a stage.
