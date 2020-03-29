ESPN's senior draft analyst remains steady in his projections for Brown, the 2019 SEC Player of the Year and Auburn's first unanimous All-American in 30 years. Kiper said Wednesday on an NFL draft media conference call that Brown remains the top defensive tackle on his 2020 big board.

South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw is a name that has garnered plenty of buzz alongside Brown, but Kiper still sees the Auburn product as superior to the former Gamecock in terms of a franchise DT available next month for NFL squads.

"I don't have as high a grade on Kinlaw as I do Derrick Brown of Auburn" said Kiper, who noted on the conference call that Brown is the No. 6 overall player on his 2020 big board, while Kinlaw sits at No. 14.

Top-10 predictions for Brown are nothing new. The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder has been projected to go No. 7 to the Carolina Panthers in each of Kiper's mock drafts this offseason. But Kiper on Wednesday also included Brown in a shortlist of who believes the three NFL prospects best equipped to make an impact from Day 1 in the league are.

"I would say Derrick Brown — went back for his final year at Auburn when he could’ve come out last year," Kiper said. "I think he has another year of experience ...I think Derrick Brown, you know what you’re getting out of the defensive tackle from Auburn for that reason."