Meet Gus Malzahn's new support staffers

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn on Wednesday provided reporters with a list of all the new support staff additions to his 2020 coaching staff.

Here is that comprehensive group, with short facts about each new addition.

------

Ross Newton, Director of High School Relations

• Hired in February, replacing Doug Goodwin

• Longtime linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Samford

Austin Penny, Director of Content Strategy

• Hired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was a highly respected digital content producer in the NFL world

Brandon Fisher, Defensive Analyst

• Previously defensive coordinator at Southern Utah, played football at Montana

• Son of former NFL coach Jeff Fisher

• Defensive backs coach for Jeff Fisher's St. Louis Rams from 2015-16

Ben Larson, Special Teams Analyst

• Former special teams analyst at Tennessee, Texas and Colorado State

Will Bryant, Offensive Analyst

• Longtime offensive assistant under offensive coordinator Chad Morris at both SMU and Arkansas

• Will serve as an "assistant quarterbacks coach" at Auburn

Mason Martin, Offensive GA

• Former offensive grad assistant at Ole Miss

Josh Holsey, Defensive GA

• Started 31 games at defensive back over his Auburn career (2012-16), totaling 118 tackles and four picks

• Seventh-round draft pick by the Redskins in 2017

Gary Walker, Defensive GA

• Former walk-on defensive lineman at Auburn

Andrew Williams, Asst. Strength & Conditioning Coach

• Former walk-on running back at Auburn

• Former assistant strength coach at Western Kentucky, former assistant athletic director at South Carolina State

Savannah Sutton, Assistant Coordinator, On-Campus Recruiting

• Former recruiting intern at Arkansas State

Beth Burkett and Natasha Sanders have both taken on the title of: Director, On-Campus Recruiting

• New titles, both were on Auburn's staff last year under "on-campus recruiting coordinator"

------

