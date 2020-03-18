Meet Gus Malzahn's new support staffers
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn on Wednesday provided reporters with a list of all the new support staff additions to his 2020 coaching staff.
Here is that comprehensive group, with short facts about each new addition.
Ross Newton, Director of High School Relations
• Hired in February, replacing Doug Goodwin
• Longtime linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Samford
Austin Penny, Director of Content Strategy
• Hired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was a highly respected digital content producer in the NFL world
Brandon Fisher, Defensive Analyst
• Previously defensive coordinator at Southern Utah, played football at Montana
• Son of former NFL coach Jeff Fisher
• Defensive backs coach for Jeff Fisher's St. Louis Rams from 2015-16
Ben Larson, Special Teams Analyst
• Former special teams analyst at Tennessee, Texas and Colorado State
Will Bryant, Offensive Analyst
• Longtime offensive assistant under offensive coordinator Chad Morris at both SMU and Arkansas
• Will serve as an "assistant quarterbacks coach" at Auburn
Mason Martin, Offensive GA
• Former offensive grad assistant at Ole Miss
Josh Holsey, Defensive GA
• Started 31 games at defensive back over his Auburn career (2012-16), totaling 118 tackles and four picks
• Seventh-round draft pick by the Redskins in 2017
Gary Walker, Defensive GA
• Former walk-on defensive lineman at Auburn
Andrew Williams, Asst. Strength & Conditioning Coach
• Former walk-on running back at Auburn
• Former assistant strength coach at Western Kentucky, former assistant athletic director at South Carolina State
Savannah Sutton, Assistant Coordinator, On-Campus Recruiting
• Former recruiting intern at Arkansas State
Beth Burkett and Natasha Sanders have both taken on the title of: Director, On-Campus Recruiting
• New titles, both were on Auburn's staff last year under "on-campus recruiting coordinator"
