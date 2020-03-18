Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn on Wednesday provided reporters with a list of all the new support staff additions to his 2020 coaching staff. Here is that comprehensive group, with short facts about each new addition. ------

Ross Newton, Director of High School Relations • Hired in February, replacing Doug Goodwin • Longtime linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Samford Austin Penny, Director of Content Strategy • Hired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was a highly respected digital content producer in the NFL world Brandon Fisher, Defensive Analyst • Previously defensive coordinator at Southern Utah, played football at Montana • Son of former NFL coach Jeff Fisher • Defensive backs coach for Jeff Fisher's St. Louis Rams from 2015-16 Ben Larson, Special Teams Analyst • Former special teams analyst at Tennessee, Texas and Colorado State Will Bryant, Offensive Analyst • Longtime offensive assistant under offensive coordinator Chad Morris at both SMU and Arkansas • Will serve as an "assistant quarterbacks coach" at Auburn Mason Martin, Offensive GA • Former offensive grad assistant at Ole Miss Josh Holsey, Defensive GA • Started 31 games at defensive back over his Auburn career (2012-16), totaling 118 tackles and four picks • Seventh-round draft pick by the Redskins in 2017 Gary Walker, Defensive GA • Former walk-on defensive lineman at Auburn Andrew Williams, Asst. Strength & Conditioning Coach • Former walk-on running back at Auburn • Former assistant strength coach at Western Kentucky, former assistant athletic director at South Carolina State Savannah Sutton, Assistant Coordinator, On-Campus Recruiting • Former recruiting intern at Arkansas State Beth Burkett and Natasha Sanders have both taken on the title of: Director, On-Campus Recruiting • New titles, both were on Auburn's staff last year under "on-campus recruiting coordinator" ------