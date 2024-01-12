Assistant coach Wesley "Crime Dog" McGriff will be back on the field next fall — and not at Texas A&M.

The Aggies announced via social media on Jan. 3 that they'd hired McGriff away from Auburn to coach defensive backs and manage pass defense. However, McGriff didn't formally agree to terms and never signed his contract with the Aggies. Now he's agreed to coach on the Plains for the 2024 season as cornerbacks coach, a source confirmed to AuburnSports.com.

McGriff came to the Plains from Louisville last winter as part of Hugh Freeze's first staff. His first season on the field became something of a controversy when McGriff was shifted into an off-the-field role in October. He then became Freeze's czar of accountability and worked directly with all players as a counselor of sorts.

Freeze offered McGriff an opportunity to continue in that role, but he indicated a desire to return to on-the-field coaching. Freeze didn't expect to have an open spot for the 2024 season, which led McGriff to consider a move to College Station.

Still, recent attrition at Auburn — defensive coordinator Ron Roberts is headed to Florida and assistant coach Zac Etheridge resigned Friday morning — changed the calculus and Freeze offered McGriff an on-the-field role Friday afternoon.