Assistant coach Wesley "Crime Dog" McGriff is leaving Auburn for a job at Texas A&M under new coach Mike Elko, AuburnSports.com has confirmed.

McGriff came to the Plains from Louisville last winter as part of Hugh Freeze's first staff. His first season on the field became something of a controversy when McGriff was shifted into an off-the-field role in October. He then became Freeze's czar of accountability and worked directly with all players as a counselor of sorts.

Players said McGriff thrived in his new role and Freeze had hoped to retain McGriff in that new role. Those plans changed Sunday when McGriff accepted an on-the-field job with the Aggies.

McGriff's departure didn't take Freeze by surprise. Auburn already has agreed to hire Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, a former Tigers defensive back who is expected to focus on the secondary while also serving as a primary recruiter. Kelly, an Ozark native, has served as a coordinator at Florida State and also spent four seasons on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama beginning in 2019.