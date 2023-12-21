"The family atmosphere and growing up in Auburn, the dream is always to play in the Iron Bowl," McGough told AuburnSports.com on why he picked Auburn. "Realistically, this new staff just brought so much family atmosphere to all of Auburn, the whole community."

The Auburn High product signed with his home town school Thursday, picking the Tigers over Ole Miss.

A soccer player his whole life, McGough picked up football just over a year ago and began his kicking journey with Auburn High. He began picking up major traction his senior season, gaining offers from Tennessee and Ole Miss.

It was an impressive senior season for McGough, who was perfect from inside 56 yards this year, with a long of 60 yards. He finished with six makes of 50-plus yards, hitting from 50 twice, 52, 55, 56 and 60.

His accuracy and power make him a special product who will get to work with Auburn special teams coordinator Tanner Burns.

Me and Coach (Tanner) Burns, we have a great relationship," McGough said. "He’s just such a great guy, a great coach, really great mentor overall."

McGough will enroll early at Auburn and plans to redshirt his first season.