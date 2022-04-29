 AuburnSports - McCreary selected by Titans
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-29 18:24:57 -0500') }} football Edit

McCreary selected by Titans

Brian Stultz • AuburnSports
Staff Writer
@brianjstultz

Roger McCreary is trading in orange and blue for the blue and white of Tennessee

The Titans selected the former Auburn cornerback in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 35th overall pick after a senior season in which he earned First Team All-American and SEC honors. The Mobile native recorded 49 total tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack while breaking up 14 passes and recording two interceptions, one he returned for a touchdown.

McCreary routinely went up against the nation's top receivers, including Alabama's John Metchie III, Arkansas' Treylon Burks and Ole Miss' Dontario Drummond. He recorded a season-high four pass breakups against the Crimson Tide.

Roger McCreary breaks up a pass against Alabama.
Roger McCreary breaks up a pass against Alabama. (John Reed/USA Today Sports)

A 3-star out of Williamson High School, McCreary finished his career with 135 total tackles (111 solo) and 32 passes broken up.

He's Auburn's highest draft pick since 2020 when Derrick Brown and Noah Igbinoghene were selected in the first round

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}