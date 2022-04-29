McCreary selected by Titans

Roger McCreary is trading in orange and blue for the blue and white of Tennessee

The Titans selected the former Auburn cornerback in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 35th overall pick after a senior season in which he earned First Team All-American and SEC honors. The Mobile native recorded 49 total tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack while breaking up 14 passes and recording two interceptions, one he returned for a touchdown.

McCreary routinely went up against the nation's top receivers, including Alabama's John Metchie III, Arkansas' Treylon Burks and Ole Miss' Dontario Drummond. He recorded a season-high four pass breakups against the Crimson Tide.