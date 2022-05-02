McCreary ready to play multiple positions in NFL

As the general manager points out, that is the responsibility of the job no matter at what level, and McCreary indeed showed he was good at fulfilling those duties at Auburn. The Mobile native earned All-America honors as a senior after breaking up 14 passes, recording two interceptions, 49 tackles (41 solo), two tackles for a loss and a sack.

"Simple guy," Robinson said. "'I try to cover my guy, Coach, and don't let him catch it. When they throw it to him, I tackle him.'"

When interviewing Roger McCreary leading up to the latest NFL draft, Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson enjoyed how straightforward the former Auburn cornerback kept things when describing his play.

The stats intensify considering McCreary went up against some of the top receivers in the nation, including now-teammate Treylon Burks out of Arkansas. In 75 passes thrown his way, McCreary allowed just 34 catches.

"The SEC, I feel like that is the best conference underneath the NFL," McCreary said. "They prepare you for the next level. You are just going against these great receivers from week in, to week out."

Mike Vrabel, the Titans' head coach, took notice of McCreary's impact on some of the top SEC receivers. And, much like Robinson, he loved how uncomplicated the player kept the game when they met.

"He covers his guy," Vrabel said. "I know when you press play, he's close to his guy. And he's competitive. No nonsense. He came in, sat down, talked. Every tape that we watched, he was close to his guy.

While being the 35th overall pick was no surprise, the Titans selecting him might have been considering the presence of Caleb Farley and Kristian Fulton and their stronghold on the starting jobs at corner.

Yet, as Robinson said, having another player at the cornerback position who can go up against all of the quality receivers in the league is never a bad idea.

"You can never have enough good players that we think can go out there and compete and play at a winning level," he said.

McCreary even admits not knowing where he will fit in with the Titans, saying the team hasn't let him know his role yet, but he's confident enough in himself that he will be able to come in and make an impact.

"I am a corner who can play man, I can play zone, too, and I know I can play nickel, too, and I can go out to the corner," McCreary said. "Going into the system, (if) they want me to play at both positions I look forward to playing both positions."