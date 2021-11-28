McCreary: 'I feel like we gave it all we've got '

"I felt like that was one of my best games," McCreary said. "I wouldn't try to get overboard, just stay in the middle. Even though I made a big play, it's all about the next play. And I feel like that's what I did."

AUBURN | Bryce Young threw the football in Roger McCreary's direction. The Auburn cornerback made sure it was an incompletion. Wash. Rinse. Repeat. The stats say McCreary ended with four pass breakups, but it felt like more.

His contributions weren't just in pass coverage, though, as he recorded seven total tackles, six of which were solo. Still, with NFL scouts looking on, it was McCreary winning battles again and again against the two Alabama receivers that likely caught their eye. Already projected to be one of the top cornerbacks taken in next year's NFL draft, McCreary certainly put on a display that will earn him some money at the next level.

Yet the senior wasn't focused on that after the game. No, McCreary wanted to talk about what he and his teammates accomplished in a game where they came close to pulling off what almost no one thought possible.

"At the end, I felt like I gave it all I got," he said. "I feel like we gave it all we've got as a team.

His message to his teammates was the same.

"I told them, 'Y'all played your butts off,'" McCreary said. "That's what it was. They played their butts off. After the game, we were sad and stuff, but we played our butts off."

With one game to go in his Auburn career, the Mobile native has undoubtedly etched his name into one of the top corners in program history. He also feels that he has left a legacy with his teammates that will transfer into a successful future for the Tigers.

"This might be my last time," McCreary said. "I feel like this is going to make the team stronger, like playing through adversity, so in the future, it'll be easier to them. As long as they communicate and be on the same page. The leaders that'll pump up the team will be good in the future."