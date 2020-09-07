AuburnSports - McCreary has ‘really taken the next step’

AUBURN | A lot is being asked of Roger McCreary this season. From top backup to the No. 1 cornerback is a big step forward for the junior from Mobile, Ala.

But after three weeks in his new role during preseason practice, his Auburn coaches and teammates have no doubts.

“I've seen him grow from a quiet little -- a quiet corner, probably the fourth corner on the team, to a starter,” junior wide receiver Anthony Schwartz said. “He looks like, to me, I'd say he's a top-3 corner in the SEC, honestly. For me, the way he came in from freshman year, I had a feeling he was going to be -- he was going to have a bright future. Seeing him now, he's more confident in his craft. I think he's going to be able to lock down that side of the field.”