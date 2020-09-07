AuburnSports - McCreary has ‘really taken the next step’

McCreary has ‘really taken the next step’
AUBURN | A lot is being asked of Roger McCreary this season. From top backup to the No. 1 cornerback is a big step forward for the junior from Mobile, Ala.
But after three weeks in his new role during preseason practice, his Auburn coaches and teammates have no doubts.
“I've seen him grow from a quiet little -- a quiet corner, probably the fourth corner on the team, to a starter,” junior wide receiver Anthony Schwartz said. “He looks like, to me, I'd say he's a top-3 corner in the SEC, honestly. For me, the way he came in from freshman year, I had a feeling he was going to be -- he was going to have a bright future. Seeing him now, he's more confident in his craft. I think he's going to be able to lock down that side of the field.”
McCreary has been able to work behind some very successful cornerbacks during his first two seasons at Auburn. Noah Igbinoghene was a first round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft while Jamel Dean was a third round selection in 2019. Carlton Davis paved the way for those two, going in the second round of the 2018 draft.
McCreary had a productive sophomore season even as the third cornerback behind Igbinoghene and senior Javaris Davis. He finished with 36 tackles, one interception and a team-high 11 pass breakups.
Now, it’s McCreary’s time to step up even more, not just as a player on the field, but also as a leader.
“Roger McCreary has really taken the next step,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “You can just tell his confidence level is at a different level. He's had an excellent camp so far. He's one of our leaders. He's not a real vocal guy, but he does it more by example. He's really taken over that role for Noah real well so far.”
No. 11 Auburn opens the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.